Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Playworld - A Novel by Adam Ross

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Adam Ross (left): Closer in spirit and intention to Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield than to Marguerite Duras’ The Lover. Photos / supplied

Adam Ross (left): Closer in spirit and intention to Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield than to Marguerite Duras’ The Lover. Photos / supplied

An 18-hour flight seemed the perfect opportunity to make headway on Adam Ross’s eagerly anticipated, 500-page coming-of-age novel Playworld. Weighing half my allowable cabin luggage, its publication comes fully 15 years after his acclaimed, darkly comic Mr Peanut, about a video game designer whose wife is found dead with peanuts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener