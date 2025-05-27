Advertisement
Book of the day: Always Homes, Always Homesick by Hannah Kent

By David Hill
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Hannah Kent: A love affair with Iceland. Photos / Supplied

It’s necessary to summarise this memoir in some detail, because its slowly cohering narrative is its essence.

It’s the back story of Aussie Hannah Kent’s deservedly acclaimed first novel, Burial Rites. A bit over two decades ago, the teenaged Kent flew to Iceland as an exchange student. She found herself

