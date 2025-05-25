Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: The Buried City - Unearthing the Real Pompeii by Gabriel Zuchtriegel

By Paul Diamond
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

A moment in time: Mosaic depicting a theatre show, from the House of the Tragic Poet, Pompeii. Photo / Getty Images

When German archaeologist Gabriel Zuchtriegel was made director of the Pompeii archaeological park in early 2021, 140 professors and former curators signed a petition against the appointment, and two members of the academic advisory board resigned in protest ‒ his experience, relative youth at 40, and nationality were issues.

