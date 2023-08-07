Advertisement

Blood and Dirt review: Revisiting prison labour hiding in plain sight in NZ

By Nevil Gibson
4 mins to read
Prisoners harvesting oats at Waikeria in 1914. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library; Te Papa

Crime and punishment, capital and labour. Mixed together, they serve up, in Jared Davidson’s Blood & Dirt, a reappraisal of incarceration since colonial settlement. All four ingredients arrived in the South Pacific as early as

