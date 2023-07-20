Advertisement

Review: ‘Shadow Worlds’ delves into history of New Zealand’s alternative spiritual communities

By Eric Trump
4 mins to read
Andrew Paul Wood shows how such spiritual communities offered an alternative to traditional religions. Photo / Supplied

In Shadow Worlds, self-described “cultural mercenary” Andrew Paul Wood has given us an enthusiastically researched book about alternative spiritual communities in New Zealand, from Pākehā settler society to the present time. He demonstrates how this

