Best intentions: The reasons leftist governments can’t build infrastructure

Danyl McLauchlan
By
New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Abundance identifies three key problems with post-neoliberalism. Photos / Getty Images

Why is it so difficult to build vital infrastructure? A captivation by governments with progressive causes, claims a new book by influential centre-left commentators Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson.

McDonald’s recently spent a year trying to get planning permission for a new restaurant just outside Wānaka. Alongside the usual local

