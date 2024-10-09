Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Aotearoa or not? Historian’s lofty view falls flat

By Chris Trotter
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Michael Belgrave's new history covers a lot of ground, but struggles to demonstrate its argument of a nation on the path of transformation. Photos / supplied

Michael Belgrave's new history covers a lot of ground, but struggles to demonstrate its argument of a nation on the path of transformation. Photos / supplied

Book review: Drone technology offers us an intriguing view of the world. Never before have we been treated to such clear and compelling images of what lies beneath an airborne camera. Most of all, it is the drone’s ability to provide equally sharp imagery from down low as up high

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener