

Esteemed New Zealand kiwifruit breeder and scientist Russell Lowe has been awarded the 2020 Kiwifruit Innovation Award for his work breeding the first commercialised red kiwifruit cultivar, Zespri Red.

Lowe, who recently retired from his role at Crown Research Institute Plant & Food Research, began working on the challenge of breeding a new red kiwifruit in 1993, for the new varieties breeding programme jointly run by Plant & Food Research and Zespri.

First planted at the Kerikeri Research Centre in 2007, the cultivar was commercialised in December 2019 after many years of research, including exploring the fruit's tolerance to PSA.

NZKGI Chairman Doug Brown, Plant & Food Research chairwoman Nicola Shadbolt, Russell Lowe and Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron. Photo / Chris Parker, Photographics

Lowe said he was "very pleased and honoured" to be recognised with this Kiwifruit Innovation Award and was grateful for the support over many years from his colleagues.

Political finance blind spot

Mackenzie Elvin Law is hosting a public lecture titled "Money, Politics & Inequality: Is New Zealand democracy broken?" at the University of Waikato's Tauranga campus on October 13.

New Zealanders like to think their democratic system is one of the least corrupt in the world. But the system has a massive blind spot when it comes to political finance and inequality.

Wealth has become increasingly concentrated in New Zealand since the 1980s – yet there are no meaningful curbs on political donations, allowing major imbalances in access to politicians and influence over decisions. There are also growing concerns about foreign interference in New Zealand elections.

In this public lecture hosted and brought to Tauranga by Mackenzie Elvin Law, the University of Auckland's Timothy Kuhner and Victoria University's Max Rashbrooke will discuss their research into economic inequality and its threat to democracy and the wider functioning of our society.

This election-week lecture is set amid multiple SFO investigations into political financing in New Zealand, affecting both major parties and New Zealand First.

• To register go to www.businessaxis.nz/mackenzieelvinpubliclecture

Media agency growth

Tauranga-based social media agency Likeable Lab has significantly increased in size after the acquisition of Hamilton agency LeadSocial.

This comes after a challenging few months, in which Likeable Lab lost a large percentage of its revenue in the first week of the nationwide lockdown.

Likeable Lab owner Nick McDonald, who has a financial trading background and an eye for a good transaction, says, ironically, tough economic times were the catalyst for the acquisition.

Likeable Lab owner Nick McDonald and LeadSocial's Steve Carpenter. Photo / Supplied

"After emerging from lockdown just four months ago, beaten and battered, we decided that some of our competitors were likely beaten up too and it might be a good time to look for acquisitions.

"However, we didn't find a bargain - better than that, we found a solid performer that made a lot of strategic sense."

The two agencies, which have a combined staff of 15 across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, will continue trading under their respective names for the time being.

Rebranded backpackers reopens

Tauranga's Harbourside City Backpackers in one of Tauranga's oldest historic buildings on The Strand, is launching its newly renovated and rebranded hostel this month.

Wanderlust NZ, formerly Harbourside City Backpackers, will officially reopen on October 20.

The backpackers has carried out extensive earthquake strengthening and renovations and has rebranded as Wanderlust NZ.

Skincare innovation in the Bay

Bay of Plenty locals will be some of the first in New Zealand to experience the award-winning DermaSweep treatment.

New Zealand-trained Lucy Shalfoon-Roberts has spent the past three years working alongside some of Melbourne's top skincare experts.

Late last month she opened the doors to The Skin Girl, located inside Sisters & Co boutique on Maunganui Rd.

Lucy Shalfoon-Roberts. Photo / Supplied

"The Skin Girl is my opportunity to bring the very best in results-focused skincare practice home. I'm really excited to open my first treatment rooms here in the Bay of Plenty, where I grew up."

The Skin Girl will be one of the first in New Zealand to offer DermaSweep - a customised technology gently that uses bristle tip exfoliation to increase microcirculation and deliver key nutrients directly into the skin.

Three get share of $18.8m

Three Māori development projects in the Bay of Plenty are to get a funding boost.

About $5.6 million will go to toward the establishment of a food production hub in Ruatahuna, land remediation and kiwifruit orchard development at Welcome Bay near Tauranga and the conversion of part of a dairy property to sheep-milking in Rerewhakaaitu.

Māori development projects across the country will receive a total of $18.8m from the Provincial Growth Fund, aiming to create infrastructure and permanent jobs, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced last week.



Fisheries' net increases

Te Arawa Fisheries' annual report for the 2018–2019 financial year shows the group increased its revenue, surplus and equity while continuing to focus on supporting Te Arawa Iwi and whānau.

The 2019 Annual Report has just been released, before the Te Arawa Fisheries AGM on Saturday.

Te Arawa Fisheries manages the Te Arawa fishing quota, shares and cash assets received through its settlement with the Crown in 2006.

The group is charged with managing investments on behalf of its shareholders, as well as providing benefit to Te Arawa beneficiaries.

In the 2018/19 financial year, Te Arawa Fisheries' revenue rose, thanks to in a large part to higher seafood sales. The group made a surplus, which was a significant improvement on the previous year's loss, and increased its equity.

The financial year period also included the departure of Shane Heremia as general manager and the appointment of Chris Karamea Insley as chief executive officer. Insley was previously involved in Māori development activities with iwi across the country.

"In the last financial year, Te Arawa Fisheries awarded $50,000 in scholarships, paid wages of $520,000 through Te Arawa Mahi Limited, distributed 10,000 free lunches, and supported more than 140 whānau with 20kg of fish for tangi," Insley said.

Insley says the group faces a number of new challenges in the near future, as climate change affects wild stock fisheries, reductions in commercial catch limits put pressure on revenue, and the flow-on impact of Covid-19.

He said the group's business strategy was being refreshed to ensure it was prepared to meet these challenges.

Waimangu calls on artists

Waimangu Volcanic Valley has been welcoming manuhiri for generations. This summer it is adding a new string to its bow with an art trail – featuring gorgeous 2400 x 1200mm ACM digitally panels of artworks created by local artists.

Waimangu is encouraging local artists to submit their designs and win some fantastic cash prizes as well as having the prestige of having their works displayed at one of our most iconic tourist attractions – and home to the world's youngest geothermal system.

Plenty for kids at Te Puia

The home of one of New Zealand's longest-standing tourism attractions, Te Puia, is sharing the beauty of nature and Māori culture with Kiwi kids these school holidays.

Te Puia | New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute is where visitors can see an active geyser and geothermal valley, spot a real Kiwi, visit a marae and watch traditional Māori carving and weaving – all in one place.

Te Puia is where visitors can see an active geyser and geothermal valley. Photo / Supplied

And to give tamariki a truly hands-on Māori cultural experience, Te Puia has developed a free Kids Zone on its marae grounds, where they can try tā moko stencils, poi, haka, stick games and porotiti (a spinning musical instrument).

Tamariki are also encouraged to take up Te Puia's "Nature by Numbers" challenge, which leads them through the Kiwi Conservation Centre and Te Whakarewarewa geothermal valley. They even take home a small prize when they submit their entry form.

• Te Puia would also love you to share your recent or treasured decades-old photos that illustrate a Te Puia experience, for your chance to win a Family Day Pass for two adults and up to four children worth $90. Follow Te Puia on Facebook and submit your photo as a post, or email it through to online@tepuia.com. Winners will be drawn on September 30.