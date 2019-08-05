The University of Waikato's Tauranga campus was evacuated as a precautionary measure after a leak in a stainless steel airconditioning hose was found in the main building.

Professor Alister Jones, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said the precautionary evacuation happened at 2.45pm yesterday after the leak was discovered in its main building on Durham St.

All classes and other scheduled campus events will resume as per normal schedule from 8am today.

While class schedules remain unchanged from Tuesday August 6, students should check information boards at the Student Hub upon arriving at campus this week to check for any changes in classroom locations.

The leak led to water soaking into carpets in isolated areas on Levels 2 and 3. Contractors were on campus yesterday to fix the hose and dry out carpets.

Professor Jones said the evacuation was carried out in line with standard health and safety procedures, with the power shut down and the leak isolated.