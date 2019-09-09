A Rotorua teacher who died after a short illness has been remembered as an "amazing teacher" who touched "lots of people's hearts" and the "best friend" any son could wish for.

Tributes continue to flow for 58-year-old Linda Joy Grey, who died on September 5 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a stroke.

Grey taught for 19 years at various schools including Papakura Normal, Rotorua Intermediate and, since the start of year, Kaitao Intermediate.

Kaitao Intermediate acting principal Debbie Holmes said contacting the parents of Grey's pupils on Friday night were the "hardest phone calls" she had

