Performers are perfecting their routines, tutors inspecting their groups and whānau buying their tickets as the countdown to the regional kapa haka competition comes to a close.

Kapa haka groups from across the Taupō and Bay of Plenty areas will take their work from practice spaces in marae and community halls to the stage in Rotorua next week.

The opportunity only comes once every two years, with the best groups from the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Competition picked for the nationals, Te Matatini, held every other year.

Te Arawa has six spots to fill at Te Matatini due to the number of entrants in the regional competition.

TE ARAWA KAPAHAKA REGIONALS FRIDAY 6 AND SATURDAY 7 MARCH 2020 ORDER OF PERFORMANCE FRIDAY 6 MARCH 2020 DOORS OPEN... Posted by Te Arawa Kapa Haka on Friday, 21 February 2020

More than 3000 people are expected to head to the Energy Events Centre on March 6 and 7 for the regional competition, which also includes a Māori business expo.

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust chairman Trevor Maxwell said he was "thrilled" teams were travelling from as far afield as Tūrangi, Taupō and Te Puke for the event.

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust chairman Trevor Maxwell. Photo / Stephen Parker

Maxwell is also performing in the competition "to keep our arts and culture alive" and to enjoy the "companionship".

"It is great for us all - from age 2 to toothless - to participate in kapa haka anywhere."

Maxwell said kapa haka stalwart Aunty Bea Yates would be honoured at this year's event after her death in September 2018.

Hannah Chapman and her whānau are coming from Tūrangi to tautoko (support) her son Canaan Haiu.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post it would be "a huge moment" to see him performing with Te Ahi Tipua o Tūwharetoa.

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu perform at the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Festival in March 2018. Photo / File

Her whānau moved home to Tūrangi six years ago so her children "would have the certainty of knowing who they are".

"To see my eldest son stand with our iwi kapa will be a huge moment for me because it means that all the sacrifices, his and ours, were worth it - the tide has turned."

Te Ahi Tipua o Tūwharetoa started practising in November last year.

Chapman said kapa haka was part of "the reclamation of identity" for Māori and "it's beautiful".

"Each person in the rōpū makes the most of the opportunity to grow in understanding and skill and through seriously hard work, they earn the honour of representing their iwi. Every year, new generations join the kaupapa and so it grows."

Ngāti Tarāwhai perform at the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Festival in March 2018. Photo / File

Iti Pou is a tutor and performer with Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Kea Ngāti Tuarā.

The group first entered the competition three regionals ago "to get our hapū up and running".

"We've never ever had a team, unlike various teams like Ngāti Pikiao and Ngāti Whakaue who have done kapa haka throughout years. But we decided let's get off the ground, do something great and support Te Arawa. So we've been in three regionals so far."

There are about 30 women and seven men in the group - Pou is 49 and some of her aunties in the group are in their 80s.

Taharangi marae in Rotorua. Photo / File

The members are normally based in Horohoro but have been travelling into Rotorua to practise at Rotorua Primary School and Taharangi Marae.

"This year the group seems a lot more settled because this is our third time," she said.

"Everyone knows what to expect when getting on stage. There are a lot of nervous people but the expectations are not as scary."

Anipātene Biddle has been practising hard with Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue since October.

Te Piki Kōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai perform at the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Festival in March 2018. Photo / File

This will be her second time performing with the group at regionals and she is "excited as" to represent her iwi and tīpuna before her.

"My dad once performed for Ngāti Whakaue so I want to continue his legacy. My grandfather was the same, so it's good and reassuring to know that I'm following in their footsteps doing what they used to do."

The 19-year-old has enjoyed kapa haka for as long as she can remember - before she started school.

"It's good starting off there and then climbing up in the ranks," she said.

Tickets can be bought online from Ticketmaster.