The 1955 MG TF race car that belonged to Te Puke motor racing legend Denny Hulme is part of an exhibition about to start at Katikati's Western Bay Museum's on Sunday.

The Champions in Their Field exhibition celebrates the Western Bay of Plenty's sporting legends, with career timelines of Denny Hulme, OBE - who won eight grand prix in his nine-year Formula One career, Dave Gallaher - the Ulster boy from Katikati and first All Blacks captain, and Greg Davis - Katikati senior rugby player who captained the Wallabies after being overlooked by All Black selectors.

The exhibition also celebrates 140 Years of Katikati Rugby and Waihi Surf Lifesaving Club - one of the oldest clubs in New Zealand.

Planning for this extensive exhibition started in January.

"This has been the hardest exhibition to prepare because its the powerhouses of these men. It is difficult to tell their stories in a limited space," Paula says.

"It is staggering what Denny Hulme did. It's outstanding that the Western Bay produced these great people."

Hulme grew up on a Pongakawa farm was part of a formidable Kiwi trio in the top echelons of international motor racing, with Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon.

Driving for Brabham he won the Formula One title in 1967 was was third in 1968 and 1972 while driving for McLaren. He also won the Canadian-American Challenge Cup (Can-Am) twice, and was second in the series four times.

Katikati's Flegg brothers have been tasked with transporting Hulme's car, owned by wife Greeta Hulme and setting it up at the museum.

Ex-Katikati rugby player Steve Graveson has had a huge input into the exhibition and will launch his new book titled, Seven thousand two hundred and eighty Saturdays as a tribute to Katikati's 140 years of rugby to 2020.

There has been a huge amount of input from many people - museum volunteers, other museums, businesses and organisations to bring this exhibition together, sponsored by Angela Fowler of Tremains and Tremains Katikati.

Western Bay Museum will be closed until September 6 for the packdown of the present exhibition and installation of the Champions in Their Field exhibition, which runs until January.

Entry is free for all Western Bay ratepayers and residents. To find out more visit www.westernbaymuseum.nz.