“We both really want change in the field and [to] make things better for locals on both sides,” Hart said.

Hart worked as a support worker for about 15 years.

“During that time, I saw too many clients being let down.”

She said she saw clients waiting around for showers or for someone to show up to help or who felt anxious when no one came or even called.

“At the same time, I saw support workers and healthcare professionals not being paid fairly or having little say over who they worked with or when.”

Hart wanted to create a flexible, simple system where people needing personal care or maintenance at home knew exactly who was helping them and vice versa.

“Making them feel more relaxed and in control with the ability to choose who’s coming into their home means they’re more comfortable.

“It’s connecting locals helping locals.”

Jaimee Hart (left) started Homecarelink with her cousin, Cerlia Diprose (right), after they saw a way systems could "be better" for clients and workers.

Hart told the Bay of Plenty Times other service agencies may take a cut of what clients paid.

Homecarelink aimed to cut out the middleman.

The platform has no agency fee; instead, service providers work as sole traders and pay a monthly membership, keeping what they earn.

Providers are asked to upload a criminal record check for Homecarelink to review before approving their membership.

They can then list their skills, experience, hours and rates, and connect with locals looking for help.

It is free for customers to use the platform to find providers.

“Clients simply go on the website, look for the type of help needed and are connected directly with providers in the area,” Hart said.

Users can view providers’ profiles and experience and message directly with the worker.

Hart believed the direct communication was “very important”.

She said Homecarelink had been a long time coming, having come up with the idea in 2017.

“It will hopefully empower workers and support families to help strengthen communities.”

Hart said the goal was simple: to make it easier for locals to find help they can trust and for providers to have choice, control and fairness.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.