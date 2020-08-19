Masks and social distances are now part and parcel of worshipping at Te Puke Anglican Church.

Sunday saw the first service since the reintroduction of alert level 2 last week and parishioners have been quick to respond by making cloth masks for those who might not be able to afford to buy their own.

Vicar Ruth Dewdney says the cloth masks were made last week and parishioners were given two each.

"The parish was concerned for the more elderly among us and wanted to make sure that they could keep themselves safe when in situations where social distancing was a problem," she says.

Advertisement

"The cost of disposable ones was also a concern, as many people are on fixed incomes and have little wriggle room for extras."

Any spare masks will be donated to EmpowermentNZ to be put into food parcels.