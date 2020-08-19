They have been there for a while, but the two giant kiwifruit slices at the western entrance to Te Puke were officially ''opened'' last week.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber cut the ribbon with local councillors, community board members, council officers, sponsors and those involved in the slices' construction were all present.

Unfortunately, arguably the most important person, Henry Phillips, was ill and couldn't make it.

It was Henry, lessee of the land and nearby former railway station building, whose vision led to the construction of the slices.

Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle said the slices are recognition of Te Puke as the Kiwifruit Capital of the World, the significance of the kiwifruit industry in Te Puke with more than $700m of product exported each year and the thousands of people employed locally.

''They are also an anchor for visitor attraction and tourism which we can use to encourage people to visit the Te Puke region and experience what we have to offer.''

It was when Henry and Mark teamed up that the vision began to take shape.

''Several years ago, I sat down with Henry and we hatched a plan to build them. He has been a big part of the project from the idea through to the final delivery. We shared the idea with the community, we listened to a broad range of opinions on the design and various ideas on how to go about it.

''Ultimately we decided on the railway station site as the best location, for high visibility, and a slice design that is easily recognisable as kiwifruit.''

The positioning of the slices has been carefully considered, said Mark.

''When travelling from the east, the gold slice is highly visible on approach from the Jellicoe St/Boucher Ave roundabout. When travelling from the west on the Te Puke Highway, the green slice is framed by the trees and again highly visible.''

The slices are on council land with a licence to occupy at a peppercorn rental.

''The slices day and night present a terrific photo opportunity for locals and visitors and also to promote business as evidenced in our #letskeepitlocaltepuke campaign. In Covid times, we are doing everything we can to promote Te Puke, to encourage investment, to remind locals to buy locally and to attract visitors. It's critical to keep the tills ringing.''

Various sponsors stepped up to help the project gain traction, with orchardists Graham and Berys Ross the first sponsors to come forward. They were followed by kiwifruit post harvest operators and managers, Trevelyan's Pack & Cool, Apata and DMS Progrowers.

''Zespri then committed with a very generous contribution, then came Paul and Natalie Hickson, Marmatsar Trust and Delnice Trust and finally Graeme and Lis McCarroll.''

In addition to organising and managing the project, Te Puke EDG also made a financial contribution.

The design, engineering and consent work was undertaken by Stratum Consultants.

''We then selected Mitre Steel Te Puke and Alan Pipes as the lead contractor. Alan worked with various subcontractors to get the job done.

''Alan has done a superb, high quality job in delivering the final product.''

Last week Dobsons completed the lights installation and last Thursday night the slices were lit up for the first time.

''We are very grateful to all of the contractors for their workmanship and their discounted rates.''

''We are also very proud of the slices as they are testament to the significance of the investment and activity of our local kiwifruit industry and the very significant contribution Te Puke makes to the national economic effort.''In cutting the ribbon Garry said the project shows what a community can do when everyone get together.

He said Henry had ''chewed his ear'' about the project virtually since the day Garry was elected as mayor.

Henry has made several presentations to Te Puke Community Board over the years about his idea, and former community board chairman Peter Miller said the project was ''a great thing for the town''.