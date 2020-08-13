Each month Te Puke Society of Artists showcases the work of one of its members at its Constables Gallery. The work of Tracey Lysaght is currently being featured.

How long have you been painting and how did you start?

I've been painting for around three years. I'd always had an interest in painting and drawing, however, retiring from fulltime employment several years ago has enabled me to pursue my painting interests further.

I started by doing art lessons online and was then encouraged to join the Te Puke Art Society, which I've thoroughly enjoyed.

Advertisement

I've also been doing fused glass now for about four years after attending a workshop in Wanganui and becoming fascinated with the process. I had an existing interest in glass as I had completed night school lessons in leadlighting and made a variety of leadlight windows for a villa we were renovating at the time.

What is your favourite medium and subject?

I enjoy painting in both acrylics and watercolours as they give such a variety of effects. Painting landscapes is my favourite subject due to the scope and variety you can put into a painting.

Fused glass is my favourite glass medium. The process of forming an art piece through the heating of glass in a kiln is technical and challenging and you're never quite sure how it's going to turn out until you open the lid of the kiln!

What inspires you?

Being around like-minded people every week at art is inspiring. The encouragement, seeing what other people are doing I find keeps me enthusiastic to continue to grow as an artist.

What is your greatest achievement in art?

Selling my first piece of art and getting a commission! Being a new artist, it's encouraging to see people's positive reaction to your work, especially the ones who have liked it enough to buy it.

Advertisement

■ Constables Gallery, on Commerce Lane, is open each Thursday from 9.30am to 2pm and the last Saturday of the month.