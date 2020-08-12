When Jas 'Ofamo'oni chose dance as an NCEA option, she had no idea the decision would be, literally, career defining.

She says she knew when she made the choice she would enjoy it, but also saw it as an ''easy'' way to gain credits.

''Little did I realise the complexity of dance education, how much fun learning could be, and the friendships that I would take away,'' she says.

Jas, who is of New Zealand European and Tongan heritage, is now a dance researcher, dancer and tertiary dance teacher in Auckland, having left high school in 2013.

While she trained briefly in ballet in South Auckland, there were few places to explore dance when the family moved to Pāpāmoa and her attention turned to sport.

''I tried every sport growing up, but throughout my school life at Te Puke Intermediate (2007-2009) and Te Puke High School (2009-2013) for those seven years I mainly played water polo and basketball.

''Although I didn't have access to a dance studio, I had always been drawn to the performing arts since I was younger; anything to do with singing, dancing or acting. That was actually why I chose Te Puke over Mount Maunganui College or Tauranga Girls' College, because of their high-calibre performing arts department.''

Jas took part in most annual school talent quests, as well as every Lip Sync challenge and was a cast member of every school production during her time at the school - For Today, The Little Shop of Horrors, Fame and High School Spoofical, and played a lead, Lady Marmalade, in Disco Inferno.

''With guidance from the performing arts teachers, it propelled my confidence not only as a performer but as a person.''

She says every teacher at Te Puke High School contributed to her education in some way, ''but I definitely know that I would not be where I am today without my dance teacher Claire O'Fee''.

''I vividly remember Claire would drive me and other dance students up to Auckland at least four times a year to either watch a matinee show or to stay so that we could participate in dance workshops.

''She didn't let the physical distance stop us from interacting with others within the dance industry, to discover new areas of dance, and to be pushed outside of our comfort zones in order to grow.

''It was Claire who encouraged me to audition for tertiary dance programmes and supported me throughout the process. I never would have thought that dance would have led to the pathway that I am on now.''

Jas studied for a Bachelor of Dance Studies at the University of Auckland (UoA) hoping to become a high school dance teacher.

''The family-like environment [Claire] created with our class gave students a safe place and I knew I wanted to be able to provide that for others and guide them through school like she did for me.''

She completed her undergraduate degree in 2016 and was able to apply for a Diploma in Secondary Teaching when she received a summer research scholarship before starting on her honours.

''That's when I found my excitement for research. I enjoy the self-directed learning, I loved writing and being able to voice Oceanic students' stories to help others.

''I found out my honours dissertation granted me a Pacific Postgraduate Scholarship to do my masters and upon completing my masters last year, I couldn't believe that I had been granted a full doctoral scholarship.

''I am the first in my immediate family to go to university so I felt very blessed to have this opportunity presented to me and I am extremely grateful to UoA for the financial assistance because I wouldn't have done it otherwise, it has really helped set up my future.

''My many pillars of support like my family, extended family, friends, past teachers, current teachers and supervisors – they are my village, they've provided me with a stable foundation and I take them with me in everything that I do.''

Jas is currently a fulltime first year PhD candidate and teaches dance education part-time in the UoA's Dance Studies programme.

''My recent research area focused on how indigenous tertiary dance students are decolonising their education through engaging with cultural practices and values, yet aims to extend into other disciplines beyond dance.''

Jas says people underestimate the power and potential of the performing arts.

''Throughout the last six years comments like 'studying dance ... that must be easy', 'where is dance going to get you?', or 'that's not a very financially stable career', have probably been the most difficult part, and I can guarantee that every dance student would have received at least one comment like that.

''Most of the challenging questions were from some of my closest family members and friends too but that's okay, that just means there is a need for a greater awareness.

''As dance students we don't just 'dance all day' … we are learning how to problem solve, communicate, how to collaborate with others, to share our ideas, research, teach, understand the body, and develop our own curiosities about the world.

''Yes we dance and some might become professional dancers, but studying dance can also lead to careers as dance teachers, producers, researchers, choreographers, administrators, business owners, community practitioners or health practitioners.''

Dance has also given Jas opportunities to travel and since leaving high school she has performed in LA and Macau, presented research in Malta, choreographed a community dance in Chengdu, China, and co-led a group of 12-25 indigenous dancers on tour in Macau and Hawai'i on a two-week tour.

''I love the diversity dance offers, the creative people you meet and the life-long friendships that I have gained from my degree. I even have my younger cousin doing her PhD in Dance Studies alongside me which is pretty special.

''Three graduations later and I am strangely not put off education, I feel like I will always be a life-long learner.

''I definitely do not think I was prepared for the journey that dance would take me on and it is one that I am still navigating, but I think I have kept going because it was something that I enjoyed doing.

''There is so much pressure on teenagers today but you can't go wrong by following the direction in life that makes you happy.''