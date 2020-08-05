Speed reductions around several Te Puke schools are among proposed speed-limit changes out for public feedback.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is undertaking a partial review of its speed-limits bylaw and is proposing a 40km/h variable speed limit outside Te Puke Intermediate, Maketū and Paengaroa schools. It is also looking at active warning advisory speed signs at Rangiuru, Pongakawa and Pukehina schools.

In addition to the proposals for schools, the council has a number of speed-limit changes to 38 roads across the district including No 2 Rd/Boucher Ave, Manoeka Rd, No 1 Rd, No 3 Rd, Wilson Rd South, Ford Rd, Arawa Rd and Pah Rd.

The council's deputy CEO and infrastructure manager, Gary Allis, says all the proposed school-related speed reductions are directly in response to requests from the community from which the council's Policy Committee requested a partial review of speed limits.

"We have had numerous requests for speed-limit changes around schools since the last review in 2015.

"The proposed changes take into consideration the environment around each of the schools. Some are best suited for variable speed limits set at 40km/h and others are better suited for active warning signs to raise motorists' awareness they are entering a rural school zone," says Gary.

The speed-limit changes are also in response to community requests, which were subject to technical assessment by the council's roading staff. The proposed speed changes are influenced by residential subdivision growth and increased traffic on the council's roading

network.

Other proposed changes in the review include a default speed limit of 50km/h for all urban traffic areas. This means all new roads created as a result of subdivision would default to 50km/h rather than requiring a bylaw review process to set the speed limit.

The proposals are part of a partial (not a whole-of network) review of the council's bylaw.

The council will carry out a comprehensive review of speed limits following the Government finalising pending changes to the legislation governing the way councils set speed limits.

The Draft Speed Limit Bylaw 2020 will be out for public consultation until September 4.