Cameras are helping fight and prevent crime in Te Puke.

Earlier this year Te Puke Community Board approved funding for four new CCTV cameras - with two of those cameras, one at each main entrance to the town, featuring number plate identification technology.

Board chairman Richard Crawford says the board was aware of the benefits to police of cameras that can recognise number plates in identifying false plates and stolen vehicles.

''It was a little bit driven by that, but we also argued the case that cameras are really good for monitoring and it fits within our goals of a safer community and looking after our assets,'' he says.

The two number plate identification cameras were funded out of the board's roading budget.

Richard says he is aware that, to some people, the presence of cameras is controversial.

''We know there can be a lot of fear about cameras, but the message is, it's positive for the town and is helping to minimise criminal activity - it's helping police keep our communities safer.

''We know Te Puke's got its fair share of criminal activity and it's got a generational gang problem that still exists, that's something we've inherited in the town that we've got to deal with. But our whole idea is, we want to create a town that's going to be safe and that's going to thrive, where people don't feel intimidated.''

There are 25 cameras in Te Puke covering public areas, including parks, and more in the outlying areas.

Te Puke Police Sergeant Mike Owen says CCTV is an incredibly valuable tool for police.

''It is one of many tools, but it's a valuable tool in relation to identifying stolen vehicles, stolen number plates or altered number plates - because [number plate recognition cameras] pick up altered plates as well,'' he says.

''From that point of view it gives us the opportunity to apprehend these vehicles, but more importantly we can prevent any further offending people might be doing or further crime they intend to be doing in Te Puke and the surrounding area.''

He says there are plenty of examples of vehicles being stopped with items in them that suggest there is an intention to commit more serious offences.

''So the prevention opportunities are outstanding.

''There have also been a couple of occasions where information direct from the CCTV footage has resolved or has given us leads to inquiries that we otherwise wouldn't have had and a direct result has been the resolution of several burglaries and major offences.''

Rotorua MP Todd McClay recently saw behind the scenes at the Western Bay Camera Operations Centre in Te Puke

The council-owned CCTV system is live operated 24 hours a day by the council's security provider with the intention of building and maintaining safer communities across the district.

Multiple cameras operate across the Bay of Plenty and are installed in strategic locations such as carparks, reserves and areas known for high crime activity.

Monitoring staff use modern technology and high definition monitor displays to pick up on possible events unfolding and alert police and emergency services in advance to provide swift responses.

Todd says he was amazed by the centre, with its bank of screen reminiscent of a movie scene.

''It was good to come along and have a look at the work they are doing,'' he says.

''I know that law and order and public safety is a big issue throughout the Bay of Plenty, and particularly around Te Puke as a result of the gang activity we saw earlier this year, so it's pleasing to see investment that is starting to make a difference.''

He said the level of detail on the screens was impressive as was the speed at which operators can engage with the police.

''This kind of investment does make people safer,'' he says.

He said hand-in-hand with the operations centre, he would like to see 24/7 policing in Te Puke.

''We will be working hard in the run up to the election to make sure Te Puke gets its fair share of police because, as well as the CCTV, nothing can beat feet on the street when it comes to law enforcement.''