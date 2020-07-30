Native trees and shrubs will once again grace the entrance to Te Puke Post Office building in Jellicoe St next week as Te Puke Forest & Bird holds its annual fundraising stall.

''We are so fortunate to have the skills and dedication of our patron, Dorothy Mutton, who has grown the seedlings and nurtured them all year to be available for the stall,'' says chairwoman Carole Long.

''We will have a team of members on site to chat to members of the public about our branch and the work Forest & Bird does locally and nationwide.''

Society journals and Wild Things children's magazines from Kiwi Conservation Club will be available at the stall, with information on membership as well.

Royal Forest & Bird Protection Society is close to celebrating 100 years as a champion of native trees and birds in New Zealand, and the local branch has been working for over 30 years to meet the challenges of caring for our endangered species.

''Educating people about the great variety of native plants we have, and teaching the public about how to care for our endangered species is a real focus for Forest & Bird,'' says Carole.

''We normally hold monthly field trips through the year, but our programme has been on hold through lockdown and is just starting up again.''

'Members enjoyed a visit to Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust last weekend and are planning a series of field trips in the coming months.

The stall is on August 7 and will be open from 8am until about 3pm.