Jorja Mouat has always loved sport.

Her dedication is set to be tested, though, as she faces months of recovery from a leg broken in three places.

At the start of 2020, Jorja felt it was going to be her sporting year.

The Year 12 Te Puke High School student started the year breaking records in the discus and shotput at school and regional competitions, getting an MVP award at an ultimate Frisbee tournament and coming second in the points standing in her final season of youth ministock racing at Baypark Speedway.

Jorja Mouat in her youth ministock.

She was training four or five times a week to be the best she could be, making the school's senior A basketball team, senior B netball team and girls' rugby team. When Covid-19 hit she was about to trial for the Bay of Plenty under 18 rugby sevens team.

Lockdown didn't stop Jorja from wanting to be the best. Her backyard was turned into an exercise pad, she was doing the TV workouts to keep up her strength and agility.

As alert levels dropped and school reopened, basketball and netball games began again as did rugby training and Jorja's own training at Litt Park.

On July 2 Jorja was playing school rugby in a game against Tauranga Girls' College. She was looking to score a runaway try when she was tackled.

She looked down to see her ankle in an unnatural position. Her first thought was that doesn't look good and her second, don't tell mum.

''I got tackled by three or four girls and landed weirdly. I heard it crack and thought I'd twisted my ankle and thought 'all good'. But then I looked at it and started laughing because I didn't actually realise what had happened. I knew something had happened but I didn't expect it to be that bad.''

She says at that point the pain hadn't kicked in because of the adrenalin.

''When the ambulance finally arrived they saw a bad dislocation, put the ankle back in place and drove her to Tauranga Hospital where x-rays showed not only a dislocation but three breaks to her ankle and lower leg, torn ligaments and nerve damage,'' says mum Tracey.

Tracey hadn't been at the game, but coach Dean Heyblom called her.

''He said you'd better get down here Jorja's sprained her ankle and I was 'I can't, everyone's sick at work so I have to go to work'.''

Sister Tori went instead.

A few days later, and things weren't going well. There was a chance Jorja could have lost her foot.

''That was the longest four days - just to know it was numb and was white and she couldn't wiggle her toes and the pulse was really weak.''

Jorja says it was a real shock to learn she might lose her foot.

''It was real scary to know if I lost my foot then I'd be treated differently in sport - if that had have happened then I'd have stared training for the Para Olympics.''

A blood clot was found and removed and things started to improve.

''Her surgeon said he'd never met a kid like her, being so resilient,'' says Tracey. ''She's in hospital and she knows her sporting career is done for six months and she's still smiling and getting on with getting herself fixed - they loved her in [hospital].''

That isn't to say things have been plain sailing, and she has had four surgeries, the last a marathon six and a half hours to insert plates and screws.

She has also suffered compartment syndrome - a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. She had to have both sides of her legs cut open.

''She's going to have some massive scars - she'll look like she's been slashed with a machete or something,'' says Tracey.

Jorja is now back home and keen to start doing what training she can and to support her teammates.

''I want to go and watch my teams play and train - it will be real good to be on the sidelines in a wheelchair supporting them,'' she says.

She's philosophical about missing so much sport.

''The year's been pretty much stuffed with Covid anyway at the moment.''

The break hasn't put her off playing rugby.

''I'll just train up and keep going,'' she says.

She also hopes to help out at other school events and, even though she will almost certainly be still in a wheelchair, is refusing to miss the school ball on August 15.