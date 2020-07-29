Not for the first time Pukehina Surf Rescue has punched above its weight at the regional surf lifesaving awards.

Three members won four awards between them with chairman Boyd Harris taking out both the Volunteer of the Year and Volunteer Coach of the Year Awards, Emma Russell winning the Under 19 Emerging Volunteer Lifeguard Award and brother Josh sharing success in the Patrol Captain of the Year award.

The club also had finalists in the Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year, Examiner of the Year, Regional Lifeguard of the Year and Patrol Club of the Year Awards.

Coincidentally all three winners have an association with Te Puke High School with Emma a student, Josh a staff member and former student and Boyd a board member.

Club captain Chrissie Nairn received a regional service award for her service to the Whakatāne Surf Life Saving Club and Pukehina Surf Rescue.

"Of the eight nominees, seven were finalists," says Boyd.

It is the third year in a row a club member has won the volunteer of the year and patrol captain of the year awards and the second in a row for the under 19 emerging lifeguard award.

Josh has been with the club for seven years and patrol captain is just one of the roles he has with the club. He says it is the variety as much as anything else that is the attraction of surf lifesaving.

"I came from pool swimming, but got bored swimming lengths, so my parents took me to try surf lifesaving," he says.

"I was a little bit hesitant at first, but then learned there's so much you can do. There's still pool swimming, but swimming in the ocean's whole different ball game, and all the other activities like boarding, canoes all that."

He says there are also opportunities to do instructor examining, to visit other clubs for competitions of be paid lifeguards.

"I've done a few other different bits and pieces and I've been involved in event safety at different places — especially Coromandel and the Mount.

"Josh has also had a role on our committee," says Boyd. "He was a lifeguard co-ordinator and with instruction and examination, he helps qualify other lifeguards."

Josh has been nominated for awards previously and named as a finalists, but this is the first time he has won one of the regional awards.

Boyd says Emma was up against some pretty tough candidates in the under 19 emerging volunteer lifeguard award.

"But the fact that Emma helped out right across the board in all areas of our club, including coaching junior surf — that's what got her over the line. She's also getting into the event lifeguarding did and some intermediate level training at lifeguard school. That's the next tier up — she's done pretty darn well."

Emma started her involvement at the club when she was 10.

"Mum asked if we wanted to go and join and I've enjoyed it ever since."

She says she was surprised to be named as a finalist for the award "because I didn't know I was up for it at all, but was quite cool because I've been doing quite a bit".

"I didn't think I was going to get it because there were so many people from other, bigger clubs that had more opportunities, but Boyd has been there and helped sign me up for stuff and help put my name out there as well. He's been a really amazing coach."

Emma says she particularly enjoys coaching the under 8, 9 and 10 juniors as well as the general community service of being a lifeguard.

"I have the time so why not help out," she says.

She says she has particularly enjoyed the event guarding.

Last summer Emma did 155 patrol hours plus another 200 of coaching. Josh clocked up close to 250 hours of examination, instruction or coaching and just helping out around the club.

"But we don't really think about it, we are just there to do our role or help out or train," he says. "We just enjoy it. We're always down there.

Boyd says the club carried our 1900 plus preventative actions and talked to 5420 people during the 2019-20 summer.