Te Puke's rugby teams hold two of the top three places after three rounds of the Western Bay senior men's competition.

Unbeaten Te Puke Sports are second on the table as Tauranga Sports hold just a two-point better differential.

Rangiuru sit in third with two wins and a loss, and the two Te Puke sides are set to clash on Saturday at Murray Salt Stadium.

Both teams go into the derby weekend with wins.

Rangiuru accounted for Arataki 58-7 in a game played in the unfamiliar surroundings of Te Puke High School, due to the condition of Centennial Park.

Arataki have now lost three from three and have conceded 166 points while scoring 12.

Former All Black and Rangiuru player coach Tanerau Latimer, who is this season sharing coaching duties at Rangiuru with another former All Black Deon Muir, said the game was a chance to try a few different combinations.

"Because we didn't have the luxury of preseason games, it was a chance to try people in different positions in case people fall over,'' he said.

He thanked Arataki for the game.

"It's a tough gig when points are up against you that much, but they keep showing up and credit to them for that.''

Despite just four of the 10 tries being converted, and three different kickers used, Latimer said he was optimistic any goal-kicking issues would be resolved before next Saturday's derby.

Rangiuru's try-scorers were John Collier (4), Cruise Clarke, Nikora Broughton, Regan Ware, Joseph Webber, Alexis Detsis and Ngarohi McGarvey Black. Detsis and McGarvey Black each kicked two conversions.

Te Puke Sports celebrated Old Pirates Day with both the premier and development sides beating Greerton Marist at Murray Salt Stadium. The Te Puke Sports ex-players' group is an important part of the Te Puke Sports set-up, contributing to player welfare and assisting around the club.

Celebration of two player milestones opened proceedings in the premier encounter, with Joe Johnson making his 50th appearance for Te Puke and Connor Woodman earning his club blazer with his 30th game.

The visitors opened the scoring after six minutes with a converted touchdown, before Cole Forbes crossed the try-line to take the hosts to a 10-7 lead. Greerton Marist hit the lead again with a converted try, with a Sonny Collier try converted by Dan Hollinshead, giving Te Puke Sports a 17-14 advantage at halftime.

Two Dan Hollinshead tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second spell shot the home side out to a 24-14 lead, which was further extended when Luther Hirini crossed for his side's fifth try.

Greerton never gave up the fight and were rewarded with a converted try right on fulltime, with Te Puke Sports retaining the Jordan Cup 36-21. Johnson had a double celebration after being named player of the day.

In an early-afternoon encounter, Te Puke Sports Development team moved within one point of the top four, when they defeated their Greerton Marist counterparts 35-20.

Rangiuru's development side lost 38-20 to Judea.

Eastern Districts are undergoing a renaissance in the Western Bay of Plenty senior local competition, posting an unbeaten record in the opening three rounds. The run of fortune has seen ED win the Western Bay challenge trophy, the Gilby Cup, which was on the line on Saturday against Greerton Marist.

There was plenty of one-way traffic as ED posted a 33-7 victory. Evergreen hooker Rango Edmonds showed, like a fine wine, he is getting better with age, being presented with his team player of the day award.

Next Saturday, Eastern Districts host Papamoa in a game that kicks off at 2.30pm.

Rangiuru's women's side made it two wins from two games, beating Te Teko 58-5 and will play a night game tomorrow against Rotoiti at Murray salt Stadium, kick off 6.45pm.