A simple three-word message belies the work and thought behind a new wall hanging in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Te Puke.

Faith, hope, love.

The wall hanging was created by congregation member Lyndsey Blaymires and, while the seeds of the idea were sown over a year ago, it was the time she had free during lockdown that provided the opportunity to complete the work.

''We had a lot of wall hangings that were given to us years ago and they were all looking very tired and I thought last year I should make a new one for the church,'' she says.

Around the same time, newly arrived pastor Alby Mascheretti was giving a summer series of sermons focusing on faith, hope and love.

''I thought 'those are the words that I need to put on it','' says Lyndsey.

She went away, thinking about the background to the words.

''I had all sorts of thoughts about it, but none of them seemed to gel - I couldn't find the right material, but then I got this idea of doing the background in patchwork. It's called bargello.''

The effect is similar to waves or hills.

''When I had finished I thought it was a little bit like life - it goes up and down.''

Her next thought was to make the hanging double sided. The reverse carries the same message but uses symbols rather than words.

When the country went into lockdown, Lyndsey saw an opportunity to finish the wall hanging so it could be put up in church once worship began again.

''I wanted it to be something fresh and new when we started back after Covid-19.

''I had the fabric and was lucky that I didn't really have much to buy.''

Alby went to visit Lyndsey at her gate during lockdown.

''That would have been April and she said 'I've been working on that wall hanging','' he says.

Although he had been pastor for over a year, he wasn't certain he was in the right place.

''I was finding my feet and not sure if I was meant to be here, does God want me here short term, long term?''

Seeing the wall hanging helped focus his thoughts.

''To me I felt instantly that there was a real connection for me - something that my being here sparked in Lyndsey and here I am a year later and she showed me the unfinished work.

''I was stunned by it and the colours and straight away I could see these hills. I looked at it and could see the church and the world going through this tumultuous time, but these three things - faith, hope and love - aren't touched by the times.

''That's what I felt when I saw it and Lyndsey started to explain it and that was exactly what she was saying - there are the ups and the downs, but we've got faith, hope and love and I think that's what a church should be about.

''I feel it's no accident and it's not a trivial thing when someone pours their gift and creativity into something like that. For me it's significant and it's a message to me and a message to the church."

Lyndsey says Alby's reaction meant a lot to her.

During lockdown Alby was able to closely connect with the people of the church.

''In spite of the tragedy, and there are sad stories all over the world, for many people I talk to this is giving us an opportunity to stop and reflect.''

Worshippers are now back at church.

''I imagine there will be quite a few people in town who are in a place where they are rethinking their priorities and what a good time for a church to say 'our doors are open, we are a quiet bunch, but we're here at 9.30am on a Sunday morning.

''We seem to have a very peaceful family here - it just seems to be real settled, what a church should be.''

Lyndsey says she wanted to create the wall hanging as a gift for the church.

''And if it's bringing all these other things that Alby's talking about, then it's good.''