Te Puke High School has created its first Māori Student Leadership Council.

The council members will serve as positive role models for both Māori and non-Māori students as they demonstrate manaakitanga, rangatiratanga, mana, whanaungatanga and aroha, says deputy principal Polly Thin-Rabb, who has been a major driving force behind the creation of the council.

"I actually had this idea before I came to the school," she says. "I worked with a group of students in Wellington when I was a facilitator and did a similar thing, but I wasn't working in the school, I was working with the teachers and the students.

"When I came to Te Puke High School I thought it would be really great to have a group of Māori students who were driving change within the school."

The council has been four years in the making. At the same time the school has created Indian and Pasifika Student Leadership Councils.

"We wanted more student voices, in particular from our Māori students, and we wanted them to be not only leading their peers but also making some of those important decisions around the school.

"We have had Māori student leaders in our school, but we haven't had a dedicated group of Māori students who want to make change for their peers and for their whānau and I think that's the difference — they are not just leaders in school they are leaders for their community.''

Polly says feedback indicated there was a need to help Maori students to feel stronger in their identity.

"So this is one way we hope to do that. We have been working since I've been here on improving the way we support Māori students, but obviously you need the kids in there to actually be supporting and helping — so it's been good that we have been able to do that."

Council member and Te Puke High School head girl Maia Rahurahu says she thinks the council is needed to give Māori students a voice within the school.

"Over my time at Te Puke High School I've realised that Māori students have a lot to say but they just don't know where to go — they want a lot of change but they can't really do it themselves," she said.

"That's why we started this initiative, and also to be more approachable to the younger students."

Maia says some of the changes reflect cultural identity.

"Most of our Māori students prefer learning in the Maori environment and learning about their ancestry."

Year 12 student Impala Hawera is also part of the council.

He says he wanted to be involved, to have a say and "help the other Māori students with what they want to say and show them there's a voice for them".

"It's like paving a way for future generations to come, so the students that come here every year don't have to worry about that kind of stuff."

Some students will approach student council members with ideas, while at other times council members are proactive in asking students' views.

There is also a suggestion box.

Already having the head girl role, Maia had to decide whether or not to take on the extra responsibility.

"I felt this was a strong topic in our school," she says. "When I first came to school I was kind of afraid and ashamed to be Māori. I didn't take the Māori class until my senior years when I finally started to get out of my bubble and try something different."

She says she hopes the work of the student council can help Māori students who might come to the school with similar feelings.

Maia says since she started at the school, things have changed markedly for Māori students.

A new teacher arriving in 2018 had a major impact.

"Before then people thought taking the Māori class was the easy way out — easy credits.

Now we have to work for it and actually learning more Māori like the structure and the tikanga behind it. It's a drastic change to what it was when I was a junior.''

"For some students it's starting to become part of their lifestyle and they are getting more into it," says Impala.

Maia says plans are being made to help highlight the student council's purpose during Matariki.

Playing Māori games, a hangi and weaving are some of the activities being considered.

It will be an opportunity to bring non-Māori students on board too.

"Although it is the Māori council, we still want other ethnicities to express their views as well," says Maia. "There are some students who aren't Māori who just love it and they find it relaxing and calming to be in our environment — it's comforting for them."

The Māori Student Leadership Council will meet regularly with staff to ensure the aspirations of Māori students and their whānau come to fruition. They will lead change within and outside the school, such as promoting greater use of te reo and tikanga Māori and challenging cultural bias and racism, says Polly.

■ Students on the Māori Student Leadership Council: William Lawrence (Ngāti Whakaue/ Ngāti Kahungunu), Tāne Heke (Ngāi Te Rangi), PJ Reihana-Taratoa (Ngāpuhi), Canaan Morehu (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Maia Rahurahu (Ngāti Whakaue/Ngāti Raukawa/Ngāti Tahu/Whāoa), Impala Hawera (Waitaha/ Ngāti Awa), Hayley-Jo Reid (Ngāti Whakaue), Te Mote Marsh (Tapuika), Kiri Foulis (Tapuika), Irirangi Nicholas (Ngāti Ranginui/Ngāi Te Rangi/Ngāti Kahungunu), Pare Tarei (Ngāti Raukawa/Aitutaki), Tiara Wairepo-Allen (Tapuika/Ngāti Raukawa) and Ngatuputupu Orgias (Tapuika).