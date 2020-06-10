An old corrugated iron fence at the back of Jubilee Park was removed last week.

In its place - at least in part - will be put a new swimming pool-style fence.

The donkey work of removing the fence was done by a group of volunteers from Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway trust.

''It was an opportunity to do a working bee so the job could get under way without any further delay,'' says trust member Grant Dally who hopes some of the fence timber can be used in other local community projects.

Advertisement

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities officer Sue Hammond says the old corrugated fence had been up for around 30 years.

''It's now getting to the point where it's not worth repairing it. We have been doing a lot of repairs on it and plus it gets tagged,'' she says.

''We've got some funding to replace the fence with a swimming pool-style fence and that would mean [its replacement] would be a positive in different ways for the park.''

She says the open nature of the new fence will improve visibility into the park and this will help keep the park safer.

''Part of the reserve is still used for junior football and it will keep balls from going over the bank and it will also define the edge of the reserve.''

Initially just the section between Te Puke Toy Library and the bleachers in the park will be replaced.

The remainder will be left unfenced, at least for the time being, but that could change.

''The park's usage is changing all the time,'' says Sue.

Advertisement

The new fence should be in place by the end of June.

A public meeting has been arranged by Te Puke Community board to discuss developing the park further.

''This may include expanding the skate park, community garden, a fruit trail, Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway, events or anything else,'' says district councillor Monique Lints, who also sits on the community board.

''We have put together a list of invites, but this is a public meeting and would like as many as possible involved.''

The meeting will be held on June 25 at a yet-to-be-decided venue.