Local David Tahere has been doing his bit to liven up Te Puke town centre.

For the past three Saturdays he has taken his PA system to Jellicoe St, positioned himself outside Allsortz and played music.

''I decided it was something I just wanted to do,'' he says, ''to do something for the community and the shoppers.''

David was spurred into action after reading an opinion piece Epic Te Puke chairwoman Sue Peat wrote for Te Puke Times urging people to shop local.

Advertisement

''I thought that's great, so I jumped onto that and thought I'd go out and do something positive. I've got the sound gear and it's not being used, I might as well go out and use it.

''It's something for the community and the shoppers. I'm pretty positive about this and creating a positive atmosphere and bringing people back into the shops.''

David plays music from the 60s to the 90s.

Much of what he has played was requested by passers-by. He's had requests for everything from 'Baby Shark' to Roy Orbison's 'Only the Lonely'.

''People have been stopping to listen, or they dance as they go past.

David has turned down money people have tried to give him, but says if people insist, he will donate any money to EmpowermentNZ for its foodbank.

Allsortz owner Sherryn Buck says David's music has been creating an awesome vibe in the town.

''It's fantastic. People are really enjoying it and I'm seeing people having a little boogie down the street and asking songs.''

Advertisement

''It's great to get the town feeling happy and I think it's what everybody needs right now.''