Motivating others and making a mark on the school are two of the goals of Te Puke High School's new head students.

Maia Rahurahu and Navjot Singh were named as the school's head girl and boy at the end of year senior prizegiving and formally took up their roles this week.

''When it was announced I was pretty shocked,'' says Maia. ''I didn't expect it. My friends and I were running for the same positions and I felt that I wasn't actually worthy of having it — it still seems quite surreal.''

''During the holidays I haven't really had to worry about it, but it's hit home a bit more now. It should be an interesting year.''

Navjot had initially only put himself forward for the role of cultural leader.

''I did my speech for cultural leader and [principal] Mr Liddle came up to me and said 'we see potential in you for head boy'. I didn't see it in myself, but they saw something in me.

''I just went with the flow, did everything I could, then on prizegiving day, when I heard my name for head boy, I was really surprised I had made it — real proud also.

''I was really, really excited when I went up on stage. I could see my friends and my dad all happy and proud.''

Last year Maia was chosen by Rotorua MP Todd McClay to be a youth MP and attended the Youth Parliament in Wellington — an experience that had a big impact on her decision to put her name forward for the head girl role.

''Last year when I was youth MP I started to think about what I could possibly do, and it helped me realise that maybe I could be a potential leader. I was also motivated by my peers, by my teachers and my mum.''

She says her experience as a Youth MP also boosted her confidence.

''I was able to speak more freely in front of bigger crowds and was able to use my voice for something that actually mattered. It helped me come out of my shell a little bit more and gave me a lot of confidence.''

Navjot had a leadership role at Fairhaven School, spent a year at Te Puke Intermediate and a year in India, before becoming involved in the high school's cultural committee when he started year 9.

''We have sub-committees that handle the things that go on throughout the year like the cultural week. Every year I have been a leader of a sub committee and that pushed me towards to taking on a leadership position in the school.''

Maia's family came to the Bay of Plenty when she was seven and she attended Pāpāmoa Primary School and Te Puke Intermediate.

Now she sees a large part of her role as helping others.

''I'm really looking forward to working with my peers and to improving the school and motivating other students to participate and come out of their comfort zone and do something that they wouldn't actually believe they could do.''

Navjot says he is looking forward to working with Maia and everyone in the school.

''We have some big events we do in the school and I'd like to make them different compared to last year — better so there will be something to remember — to put our mark on the school.''

Both Maia and Navjot sought the advice of last year's head students Shayla Thompson and Stephen Bell.

''Shayla is one of my close friends and we played volleyball together — she has helped motivate me and gives me ideas and has given me advice on what I could possibly do better. She helped me realise I should enjoy high school and the role that I've been given.''

Both head students are particularly looking forward to being part of Te Puke's Anzac Day commemorations.