There's a reason Conway and Carpenter go all out when it comes to Halloween and the Te Puke Treat Trail - Karyn Winters.

Karyn grew up just outside Seattle, but has lived in New Zealand for 15 years.

''[Halloween] is just huge [in the US],'' she says. ''It's one of my favourite holidays.

''I remember as a kid going trick or treating and it's great that Te Puke puts this on, because it's a very safe, fun way to have the holiday here.''

As well as going all out decorating the business, Conway and Carpenter will have a spooky selfie wall photo booth for people to take photos and post on the company's Facebook page to win prizes.

''We don't know what all the prizes will be, but one will be a large bucket of candy,'' says Karyn who says Conway and Carpenter are getting known as the place on the trail with the best candies.

There will be some changes to this year's Epic Te Puke-organised Treat Trail next Thursday, with the start and finish now close to Palmer Place where Creative Te Puke Forum is putting on the Hallows Eve Zone with gourmet food trucks and entertainment.

Epic Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says the change means people will be walking in the opposite direction to the previous two years the trail has been held.

''Creative Te Puke Forum is going to work hand in hand with what we are doing and it's going to enhance the event,'' she says. ''It's really cool.''

This year's trail has a Monsters v Aliens theme, but not sticking to the theme won't exclude anyone.

''We will have prizegiving in Palmer Place afterwards for the best costumes, and it won't matter if they aren't to theme - we like to have a theme, but people don't have to dress up to theme - if they want to be a witch then that's fine, or whatever they want - it's just

about participation.''

Rebecca is also encouraging well-behaved dogs and with the help of Addiction Pets there will be a dog zone in the Heritage Walkway with treats and water for dogs.

There will be activities from Middle Eire and Te Puke Gymsports. Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade will also be part of the trail, and Maketū Rotary Club will be assisting with road

crossings.

Kassie Ellis from Creative Te Puke Forum says the group wanted to keep people in town after the parade with food trucks and entertainment in Palmer Place.

''We wanted to keep everybody engaged for a bit longer than the two hours and help facilitate Epic's Treat Trail - and also to get our name out there and do something to help,'' she says.

''If it's successful, we'll do one at Christmas.''

Among those providing the entertainment will be Kiwifruit Ambassador runner-up Jazz Rice, The Silver Beats and Asher McMahon with food vendors including Tias Tacos, Real Italian Doughnuts, Spud Truck, Grind 2 Halt, Tag burgers + bubble waffles, Smart India, Anann Pineapple Bar and Handcrafted Food.

Treat Trail maps will be available from 3.30pm with prizegiving around 5.30pm.