There are new keys at Te Puke Library — on one of the most colourful pianos you have ever seen.

The painted community piano will be stationed outside the library whenever weather permits, for passers-by and library visitors to have a tinkle.

Te Puke library team leader Amanda-Jane McFadden says the piano, which had been brought to the Bay from Dunedin and is over 100 years old, was donated to the library by a staff member.

"One of our staff members in the council had a piano to donate and asked if there was someone who wanted it," she says.

"Another, now former, staff member thought it would be great to have a community piano."

The design for the piano came from three Te Puke High School students, Te Mote Marsh, William Lawrence and Te Waka Davis.

"They brainstormed about what it meant to be from Te Puke and the things around Te Puke — which is where kiwifruit, fish and chips and the beach scene came from," says art teacher Josephine McDougall.

By the time painting began, the three designers had moved on from art classes, but the brushes were taken up by Taka Kabuati and Rico Turnbull who stepped in with Josephine's help, while Teimana (Des) Mohi enhanced and painted the beach scene.

Amanda-Jane says the finished piano is exactly what she had hoped for.

"It shows what our community is made up of and also portrays some of the different groups of the town — Māori, Pacifika and European."

Taka says he has enjoyed being involved in the project.

"I've never painted before in my life but, it was pretty fun and it looks cool."

Taka is learning to play piano and at its unveiling was the first to try out the community piano.

Resene supplied the paint and Te Puke Community Board paid for the wheels that allow the piano to be wheeled in and out of the library.

Amanda-Jane says the piano will be outside the library whenever it is open and the weather is good enough for it to be outside.

She says it would be wonderful to find someone in the community who is prepared to offer their time to tune the piano every so often.