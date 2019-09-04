Four schools - one urban and three rural - will fly the Te Puke flag at the AIMS Games that start on Sunday in Tauranga.

The biggest contingent will be from Te Puke Intermediate School, but the majority of year 7 and 8 pupils from Ōtamarākau, Te Ranga and Pongakawa schools will also be away for some or all of the week.

Pongakawa students will take part in badminton, gymnastics, mixed hockey, indoor bowls, mountain biking and table tennis.

Last year Ibeliz Adlington won a silver gymnastics medal and she is back this year.

She says the biggest lessons she took from last year were to ''try my best and point my toes''.

Teacher Jane McNeil says as well as previous gymnastics medals, the school has also won medals in golf, indoor bowls and table tennis.

''It is hard to predict how we will do this year as the competition is so different year to year as well as the fact we are entering new sports.''

She says the team each year is dictated by students' strengths and interests. Flynn Watts will be the first Pongakawa student to take part in mountain biking.

''We just train and prepare our students the best we can and they go in with a competitive attitude and we are proud of them whether the medal or not.''

Jane says winning medals is a great source of pride for the school ''because of the small size of our school compared to other intermediate schools''.

She says students love AIMS Games.

''It is great they get the chance to be involved in sporting competitions against other schools around New Zealand. They also really enjoy the opportunity to meet new friends and hang out with them over the week.''

Te Ranga School principal Brendan Wilson says 12 year 7 and 8 students will be taking part - 10 in the mixed hockey team and Sienna Dadley in squash and Caitlin Barker-Brown in the swimming. Caitlin missed out on qualifying for last year's games.

''It's actually quite hard to get into the swimming, so we are very pleased she has got in this year,'' says Brendan.

Hockey has been a mainstay for the school at AIMS with rep coach Megan Richards coaching the school's various age group teams.

''That's probably been our strength in recent years and our intermediate hockey team is getting stronger.''

Ōtamarākau School has branched out after focusing primarily on indoor bowls previously.

''We are trying to give students as many opportunities and options as we can,'' says principal Andrea Dance.

Thanks to being able to include up to three boys, the school has a netball team in this year's games.

''For a little school like us that makes a huge difference having those boys able to play, we'd struggle to be able to field a team otherwise.''

It is also a reward for the dedication the players have shown in travelling to Mount Maunganui each Saturday to play.

The school also has students taking part in the cross country, multisport and table tennis.

''It's an amazing week. You've got to take your hat off to all the organisers that put the time and effort into it. I do feel for them with the measles epidemic throwing them another curve ball when they are so close to the finishing line.''

Te Puke Intermediate School is the defending boys' rugby 7s champion, with the school's girls' rugby 7s team just missing out on winning gold last year.

The school also has students taking part in boys' and girls' basketball, cross country, boys' and girls' Futsal, golf, gymnastics, hip-hop, mixed hockey, indoor bowls, multisport, netball, rock climbing, quick rip and squash.