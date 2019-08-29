It's time to dig out the spurs, 10 gallon hat and six shooter and head to the Wild West.

Te Puke Toy Library's annual casino night is on this Saturday, and this year the time of cowboys, frontier towns and gun fights is the theme.

Roulette wheels and croupiers will all be there at Te Puke Citizens RSA - with Ōtumoetai Lions providing the gaming.

High rollers going along to try their luck are encouraged to find their best cowboy, cowgirl, gun-toting outlaw or sheriff outfits as there will be prizes for the best dressed people, as well as spot prizes and silent auctions.

The ticket price includes a drink and an allocation of ''funny money", and for those who end up on a cold streak, a cashier will be on hand to sell you more.

At the end of the night, the ''money'' can be used to bid on auctions of some of the major prizes.

Treasurer Ann Treadgold says the casino night - this year is the fifth - is the toy library's major fundraiser.

She says ticket sales have been going really well and it might be a case of getting in quick or missing out.

Shawn Williamson Building is the name sponsor for the night and among the major prizes are dinner for four at Bellamy's restaurant in the Beehive, plus a visit to Parliament for Question Time (travel to Wellington is not included).

There is a $3000 bathroom voucher from Robertson Bath ware, a luxury BMW for a weekend from Coombs Johnson, vouchers for attractions in Rotorua and Tauranga including Waimarino, Whakarewarewa, the Redwoods Tree Walk and Hell's Gate and a hamper from New World to be raffled.

All ticket holders go into a draw to win a two-night break at Chantilly's Motor Lodge in Taupo.

Tickets for the Casino Night are $25 each by sending a Facebook message to Te Puke Toy Library or by emailing tepuketoylibrary@gmail.com