The ability to drive and owning a car aren't the only requirements a Cancer Society volunteer driver needs.

Te Puke's Colleen Papesch makes her contribution to the society by transporting patients to and from medical appointments in Tauranga.

She volunteered as a driver ''four or five years ago'' when she retired.

''I've always been a giving person. It's me putting into the community - and who knows, I might need some help one day,'' she says.

Advertisement

Colleen has lost family members to cancer and her husband Rex died of the disease in 1999.

''It's a case of there but for the grace of God I suppose.''

She says there is never any pressure from the Cancer Society.

''You can say you aren't available for a time and that's fine. If they ring last minute and I can do it, all well and good, and if I can't they're fine.''

She says the defined role doesn't stretch beyond getting people to appointments and back home.

''It's not my place to be a support person, but if they ask you [to accompany them], you aren't going to say no. I don't ask questions. If they want to tell me, that's fine, it just doesn't go any further. And sometimes there isn't anybody else for them to talk with.

''You just meet some lovely people and their stories are all different.''

Prior to retiring, Colleen worked at Carter House.

Advertisement

''I was there for many, many years and did a lot of palliative care,'' she says. ''I also did a lot of voluntary care of people who needed help - but not under the umbrella of the

Cancer Society.''

Apart from a police check, there are no other requirements apart from the right personality.

''You never use sympathy, but you have lots of empathy,'' she says.

Drivers have to be cautious about getting too close to the people they transport, but at the same time friendships have developed once patients' treatment has finished.

''One particular lady and I clicked really well and the day she stopped her treatment she said, 'right, we can go out for lunch now' and we've been friends ever since.''

Colleen is also a volunteer collector for the society and will be outside Countdown ''with my hottie under my jacket'' tomorrow and Saturday.

Anyone wanting to volunteer for the Cancer Society as a driver or in any other role can send a email to volunteer@cancersociety.org.nz.