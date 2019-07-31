news@tepuketimes.co.nz

The stakes will be high for Te Puke Toy Library later this month.

The toy library will hold its annual casino night on August 31. The hope is that by then, a recent tricky period will be well and truly behind them.

The casino night will have a wild west theme and all ticket holders go into a draw to win a two night break at Chantilly's Motor Lodge in Taupō.

Those going along to try their luck are encouraged to find their best cowboy, cowgirl, gun-toting outlaw or sheriff outfits as there will be prizes for the best dressed people as well as spot prizes and silent auctions.

The casino games are in the hands of croupiers from Otumoetai Lions Club.

Treasurer Ann Treadgold says the casino night - this year is the fifth - is the toy library's major fundraiser.

This year it will be doubly important to raise plenty of money as the toy library has just come through a bit of a sticky patch.

Ann says there has been ''a bit of a blip'' in funding streams.

''In the short term, things were a little bleak,'' she says. ''We've been applying for grants and one [from COGS] has come through now and there are a couple of others that are usually reliable in the pipeline.''

After hearing of the toy library's plight, Rotorua MP Todd McClay made a donation of stationery and a basket of goodies.

''Over the years I've had the opportunity to visit the toy library and they do a fantastic job,'' he says.

''It's important for the wider community to be involved as it can be challenging for organisations like this.''

Ann says the running costs of the toy library sit around $35,000, with subscriptions, toy hireage and fundraising meeting around $15,000 of that.

The rest comes from grants.

She says she is looking at other revenue streams such as sponsorship from businesses.

■ Tickets for the Casino Night are $25 each and can be bought by sending a Facebook message to Te Puke Toy Library or by emailing tepuketoylibrary@gmail.com