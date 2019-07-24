Te Puke golfer Val Stewart has scored her second hole-in-one - 34 years after her first.

Val's first hole-in-one came on May 18, 1985 on the fourth hole at Te Puke Golf Club - the longest par 3 hole on the course.

The 88-year-old last week repeated the feat on the second hole - at 98m, the shortest par 3 hole on the course.

She was playing her usual Wednesday round with Sue Winters and Roslyn Skinner - but none of them actually saw the ball drop.

Using a 3 hybrid, Val knew her shot was good and straight. Her playing partners both ended up in bunkers off the tee.

''They got out of the bunker and we went around the side [to the green] and I thought [my shot] must have been too big and was up the back,'' says Val.

It was while she was heading off to look for her ball that Sue looked in the hole - and there it was.

''One of them said she had never seen a hole in one before and really, she still hasn't - she's just seen the result of it,'' says Val.

Val has been playing golf for just over 50 years. She now plays off a 36 handicap, having been as low as 11.

She says while she had never really given up on a second perfect shot, it wasn't something she went out to play for.

''There was not really any expectation that I would get another one - especially as I've not been playing particularly well,'' she says. ''It didn't really enter my head - I think many golfers would think that way.''

Val plays golf twice a week most weeks and still loves playing and watching the game.