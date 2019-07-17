Helping hands grated beeswax and did the ironing at a workshop to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Staff from Comvita, who have a Helping Hands day each year, spent that day making beeswax food wraps at Te Puke Intermediate School recently.

Wax from the company's own hives was grated, then spread onto fabric which had been donated by clothes boutique Bettie Monroe, covered the fabric with greaseproof paper, then ironed it to melt the wax into the fabric to make the wraps.

Around 250 wraps were made that will now be sold to raise money for the foundation which runs the Kiwi Can programme in primary and intermediate schools, Project K in high schools and the Stars programme to help year 9 students with the transition to high school.

Kiwi Bee coordinator Kelly McKenzie and Comvita communications advisor Emma Schuler have run several practical beeswax wrap making sessions in schools, including one at Paengaroa School,

Beeswax wraps are an alternative to cling wrap for a variety of uses, including wrapping school lunches.

Around 20 Comvita staff members took part in Helping Hands day.