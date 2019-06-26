The many styles of country music will come to town at the weekend for the Te Puke Country Music Club's annual awards.

Now in their 34th year, the awards are always popular with singers and musicians from across the North Island, says convenor Geoff Mutton.

''There will be a lot of performers,'' he says. ''We don't seem to have as many young ones, but that's made up for in the seniors - their [categories] are filling up really fast.''

From 8am on Saturday, performers will audition in one of the two halls at Te Puke Baptist Church.

''[Auditions] will go through to about 4pm and then we will have the finals concert at night.''

Each audition hall will have its own band to back performers.

The finals concert, starting at 7pm, will feature the top two from each section and will be followed by prizegiving.

''It's full-on right through the day,'' says Geoff.

The 17 categories include western, gospel, traditional, country rock as well as age categories, songwriting and variety - which, says Geoff, can be anything.

''That's always quite humorous and popular,'' he says.

There is a circuit of competitions around the country which means the awards are also opportunities for people to catch up socially.

''Te Puke is one of the popular ones - we have around 165 entries.''

Geoff says anyone who wants to go along is welcome.

''You get all sorts - fast songs, slow songs and both our bands are well known New Zealand bands that are extremely good, which is good for the competitors, and it's very friendly.''

Food will be available throughout the day and the entry for the auditions is $5 for adults, $3 for children and, for the finals concert, $20 for adults and $5 for children.