Ōtamarākau School will be looking to make an Impact at this year's FreshMoves festival.

It will be the first time the school has taken part in the non-competitive festival, and they are doing it in style, with all the school's pupils taking to the stage.

They will be joined at second night of the two-night festival next Wednesday by pupils from Te Puke Primary School and Pongakawa School.

Ōtamarākau School teacher Fleur Rosie-Boyle says involving the whole age cross-section has had its challenges.

''It's hard work with your 5-year-olds up to Year 8 - that is the challenge - but our kids have done it,'' she says.

Impact is the theme of the festival, designed to give students a taste of the limelight and an opportunity to experience what is involved with creating and performing for an audience.

Fleur says the school has three houses, the basis of the school's performance.

''We have friendly competition all year and compete for a trophy, so [in the performance] we show competition but in the end we come into this big aroha heart because like any competition you still have love for each other and respect,'' she says.

''We have some very powerful drum music and there are no words - it's all done through movement and interpretation - that's what's been awesome.''

Fleur put the base choreography together then worked with senior students and house leaders.

''We had to shape it and then the leaders worked with their individual houses so the children have ownership of it.''

The school is taking part in FreshMoves rather than have a school production to give the pupils the experience of being on stage in a real theatre.

''It's been awesome for the school and cool that the whole school is involved. I think we will definitely do it again.''

FreshMoves is organised by BOP Dance, and co-ordinator Di Leach says it is always exciting to see how children interpret the theme and communicate this in their dance.

''The two-night festival is at Baycourt which, in itself, is very exciting for children who have not been there let alone been on the huge stage,'' says Di.