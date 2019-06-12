On June 15, 1959, at a Turners and Growers management meeting, renaming the Chinese gooseberry as kiwifruit was suggested by Jack Turner.

Sixty years later, EPIC Te Puke has teamed up with Creative Te Puke to mark the anniversary of this significant milestone in the development of the industry with an event to celebrate kiwifruit and bring back the Kiwifruit Ambassador title to Te Puke.

The event will be on August 9 in the Te Puke Memorial Hall as an after five celebration.

MC Miriama Smith will entertain and interview 10 contestants who will share their talents and ambitions for the town.

A winner will be announced at the event and will hold the Kiwifruit Ambassador title for 12 months and win 1200 EPIC Dollars.

Entries are welcomed from anyone living in the wider Te Puke area, and entry forms can be picked up from the Te Puke Times office or Te Puke Super Liquor.

Entrants must be 16 or over and have a passion for their community.

The event will showcase a video sharing kiwifruit festivities from the past with interviews from past Kiwifruit Queens and event organisers. The video will be put together with the help from Te Puke High School students.

Organisers Rebecca Larsen of EPIC Te Puke and Kassie Ellis from Creative Te Puke hope to re-ignite some of the kiwifruit festivities of the past in a new format that focuses on talent, personality and community pride.

''Celebrating all things to do with the industry, we hope this event will provide a platform for those in the industry to network and celebrate at the end of the season,'' says Rebecca.

Grant Dally from Creative Te Puke has organised hot rods to deliver the finalists to the event. The hall will be decorated by Te Puke Florist.

Anyone interested in helping with the event can contact the organisers who are also looking for local sponsorship to help cover event costs.

For enquiries and sponsorship contact Rebecca Larsen: admin@epictepuke.co.nz or Kassie Ellis: ellis.kassie@gmail.com