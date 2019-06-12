Bookworms, get ready for your favourite weekend of the year.

Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions annual book sale starts at 8am on June 21.

Organisers are expecting the usual early morning queue of eager buyers outside Te Puke Memorial Hall — despite the likelihood of it being a bit chilly on what is the shortest day of the year.

Convenor Dennise McLeod says this is the 24th book sale, and she sees no reason to stray from what is a tried and tested formula.

Advertisement

"We've been getting calls for the past two or three months from people asking when it is. People get excited about it," she says.

"People like it because it's so well organised. Getting EFTPOS was one of the best things we have done."

Books are categorised, with sections including fiction, gardening, cooking, indoor and outdoor hobbies, royalty, supernatural, war, westerns, autobiographies, animals, religion, New Zealand, education, travel, children's and teenagers' books.

Most books are priced between $2 and $5.

There is also a "top table" of special and rare books that will include a signed copy of Jonah Lomu's autobiography.

As well as books there will be magazines CDs, DVDs, records, jigsaws and children's games for sale.

"There is a huge selection and variety," says Dennise.

The club has been collecting books all year and has used a shed for storing at Bunnings Te Puke and a shed for storing and sorting on No 2 Rd, made available for the purpose by

Te Puke High School.

The day before the sale, high school rugby players will shift the books from the shed to Te Puke Memorial Hall in exchange for a donation.

The sale is open from 8am-6pm on June 21, 9am-5pm on June 22 and 9am-3pm on June 23.

As the sale draws to a close on Sunday, groups and schools are free to take books, provided they have registered first by calling Jan on 573 8099.

The book sale is the club's major fundraiser for the year.

Dennise says she wants to thank Bunnings, who provide storage space year round, Te Puke High School, the various business that are collection points and club members and their friends and family who help out.

Books are still being collected and can be left at Z Pāpāmoa, House of Travel Pāpāmoa and Professionals Pāpāmoa, Bunnings Te Puke, Cavanagh Motors Te Puke, First National Te Puke, BP Pongakawa and Gull Paengaroa.