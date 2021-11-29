Zero Waste Waipā guide launches in the district

Lauren White, owner of Whitechapel Recycled Clothing in Kihikihi, working on a new up-cycled creation. Photo / Dean Taylor

Shoppers in Waipā have been given a double boost leading up to Christmas with the launch of a new light shopping guide.

"We are stoked to get this great little double-whammy booklet out, just in time for Christmas shopping, to help people find that perfect vintage, pre-loved, or op shop item in the wonderful stores open again across the Waipā.

"And to promote the markets that sell those berries for our pavs and places we can share excess food too," said Waipā District Council's Waste Minimisation Officer Sally Fraser.

The concept was based on a successful project Hamilton City Council did with Collectors Anonymous in 2020, she said.

"The Waipā Waste Minimisation Team spotted a great collaboration between Hamilton City Council and Collectors Anonymous, promoting all the amazing second-hand shops in the city. Not to be outdone, we wanted to create one for all the brilliant second-hand stores across Waipā.

"We wanted to add to this concept by creating the very first Zero Waste Waipā guide, all in one handy booklet.

"One half of the guide contains Collectors Anonymous Waipā, a selection of 25 local stores selling vintage, retro, antique, industrial, mid-century, second-hand and preloved goods.

"The second half of the book shares locations of community pantries, growers markets and refilleries. It covers options on how you can buy milk in reusable glass bottles, as well as all the local butchers that allow customers to bring their own containers," said Sally.

Catlyn Calder, owner of a whole foods grocer Fill Good in Cambridge, is excited about having more people in her store during the holiday season, and is looking forward to serving the community in a safe and sustainable way.

"We are open and operating at full capacity leading into the holiday season.

"Stop in and shop our zero-waste range of whole foods, skincare, and eco accessories. You may even pick up some great ideas for Christmas that are kind to your body and the earth."

Kihikihi's Whitechapel Recycled Clothing Owner, Lauren White said the store had experienced many ups and downs with Covid-19 disruptions, but she was grateful for the continued support of the community.

She urged the Waipā community to give pre-loved clothing a try this festive season for the sake of the environment.

"If you haven't shopped preloved before there are so many reasons to give it a try.

"Give a clothing item a second lease on life and keep it out of the landfill… find a hidden gem find that unique item or designer piece and spend less, get more."

The Zero Waste Waipā Guide will be available in all the op shops, pre-loved, second-hand shops and all the zero waste stores that feature in the booklet from Thursday, December 2, residents can also download a PDF of the guide from www.waipadc.govt.nz/zero-waste.