Sunair is offering daily weekday flights connecting Hamilton to Gisborne, Napier and Whangārei using its six-seater twin-engine Piper Aztec aircraft.

Sunair is offering daily weekday flights connecting Hamilton to Gisborne, Napier and Whangārei using its six-seater twin-engine Piper Aztec aircraft.

Hamilton Airport will be home to Sunair again, as the Tauranga-based airline announced regular flights to and from Hamilton every weekday.

From Monday Sunair will offer daily flights connecting Hamilton to Gisborne, Napier and Whangārei.

Sunair is no stranger to the Waikato, having previously offered scheduled services around the upper North Island from Hamilton Airport. More recently, they also offered charter services from ‘the Tron’.

The new schedule will now see Sunair offering regular flights on six-seater twin-engine Piper Aztec aircraft.

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said the flights to Gisborne and Napier were fast, taking just 60 minutes.

“It’s a little bit longer to Whangārei but the schedule means you can park at our airport, jump on a flight and be home in time for dinner with the family.”

Morgan said the flights were crucial in terms of regional connectivity and providing an alternative to lengthy road travel.

“That’s important, especially when faced with disruption from weather events, for example. The schedule also gives passengers a good option to travel north without having to go through Auckland and deal with traffic congestion and delays.”

Sunair joins Air New Zealand and Originair which already fly in and out of Hamilton.