Participants at a recent community gathering. Photo/Supplied

Please join us to be part of a series of Global Conferences exploring the oneness of humanity and how we can each contribute to the betterment of the world.

The Bahá'í community in Waipā is holding a hui, which is open to all. It is held at Rāwhitiroa Marae, 46 Bayley Rd, Parawera, near Te Awamutu, from June 5 to 6, the Sunday and Monday of Queen's Birthday weekend. Participants will gather at 9am for the powhiri at 9.30am Sunday morning.

All food and drinks will be catered for. RSVP by Sunday, May 29.

The conferences are open to people from all backgrounds, cultures, religions, and ages. The invitation extends to any individuals, groups, communities and institutions who identify as "well-wishers of humanity".

The conferences in Aotearoa New Zealand are part of a wave of thousands of conferences being held by Bahá'ís throughout the world at the international, national and local grassroots levels.

They have the aim of bringing together those who wish to explore the inherent oneness of humanity and work towards the betterment of society.

The hui will feature mostly smaller group discussions and artistic exploration as well as accompanying programmes and activities for children and young people.

Finlay and Ewan Heathwaite participating in a weaving activity at the recent Whanau Day in Te Awamutu. Photo/Supplied

Those who would like to participate in part of the hui may request a programme so they can join in for any particular theme such as building vibrant communities, educational endeavours, or contributing to social transformation.

All are welcome to offer ideas, explore themes, listen to insights on how to channel energies into promoting unity and help strengthen efforts to work with fellow citizens in addressing the needs of society at the neighbourhood level.

This is an alcohol and drug-free event.

For further inquiries please contact Sue Heathwaite 021 987 223 or Hari Tapatahi 027 649 5908 or email lsa-waipa@bahai.org.nz.