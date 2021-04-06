Waipa District Council is considering a street name policy that avoids names with little or no links to the community.

Waipā District Council wants a clearer and more consistent way to name parks, roads and reserves in the district.

On April 6, members of the Strategic Planning and Policy Committee heard council's existing policy was being bypassed because it was not always clear or easy to apply. As a result, some names in the district lacked any connection to the locality, the community or even the district, a staff report said.

Committee members agreed to consult the community next month over a potential new approach to provide greater clarity and offer a more streamlined process.

There would be no list of pre-approved names and property developers would not be able to decide names unilaterally.

Instead a Waipā-centric system of naming is proposed. Names would be judged on their merit against transparent, set criteria covering Waipā identity, local people, topographical features and issues of historical or cultural significance.

While mono-lingual names would be preferred, the use of te reo would be supported. Proposed names would be discussed with mana whenua to ensure historical context was taken into account.

Under the draft policy, names considered derogatory, discriminatory, frivolous, offensive or in poor taste would be unacceptable, as would the names of pets. Duplicate names or those which might cause confusion would not be approved.

Council will also recommend that existing names in the district only be changed in exceptional circumstances, given the cost to council and the time involved.

Feedback on the draft Naming Policy will be sought between May 3 -June 4. A final policy will be adopted in August.