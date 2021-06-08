Waikato Club Rugby XV 2021 - surprising and well-known players

Selesitino Ravutaumada of the Warriors is tackled by two Roosters to stop a Try during the 2020 NRL9s match between the Warriors and the Roosters. Photo / Daniel Carson / Photosport

The 2021 Waikato rugby club season once again brings together a pool of players who have played for many representative teams, with some surprise players playing regularly or having cameo appearances.

The likes of Brendon McCullum, Carlos Spencer and Te Maire Martin headlined last year's club season in the Waikato and this year these three are once again in the mix – although Spencer has stuck to roaming the side-lines.

Plenty of former international, Super Rugby and NPC players are spread throughout the Premiership and Championship grades, as well as current Chiefs players who turn out for a different province in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

And of course, several Heartland rugby players also feature in the competition – predominantly King Country players for Ōtorohanga.

A range of experienced coaches head up and assist this year's squads, as well as a few player/coaches like former All Black Adam Thomson and former sevens star Declan O'Donnell.

The women's competition is also full of talent and 2021 has seen women's rugby, sevens and rugby league legend Honey Hireme-Smiler line up for her home club Putāruru.

Below is a "Waikato Men's Club Rugby XV", followed by a list of other rep players and then a "Waikato Women's Club Rugby XV".

Some of the men's players have represented the club at B level but they are just listed per club not team.

Other players may be out of their normal position but can also play where they have been listed.

*denotes international representative

WAIKATO MEN'S CLUB RUGBY XV 2021:

1. ATU MOLI* – University

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Tasman, Chiefs, All Blacks

Atu Moli. Photo / Mark Mitchell

2. HAEREITI HETET* – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Māori All Blacks, Fiji

Fijian international Haereiti Hetet playing for Ōtorohanga in 2021. Photo / Lorraine Fox

3. VILIAME SEUSEU* – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Fiji

Ōtorohanga's Viliame Seuseu runs the ball up the field. Photo / Lorraine Fox

4. ANTHONY WISE* – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, King Country, Fiji

Ōtorohanga's Anthony Wise runs at the Melville defence. Photo / Lorraine Fox

5. ZANE KAPELI* – Hamilton Marist

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Chiefs, Tonga

Zane Kapeli playing for Hamilton Marist. Photo / Tony Hall

6. ADAM THOMSON* – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Otago, Waikato, Highlanders, Reds, Rebels, Chiefs, All Blacks

Former All Black Adam Thomson, is a player/coach for Hamilton Old Boys in 2021. Photo / Bodiam Photography

7. TOM FLORENCE – Hautapu

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Taranaki, Highlanders, Chiefs

Chiefs player Tom Florence playing for Hautapu in 2021. Photo / Bodiam Photography

8. LIAM MESSAM* – Hautapu

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks

Liam Messam in action with Hautapu during 2007. Photo / Hannah Johnston / Photosport

9. VAVAO AFEMAI* – Te Awamutu Sports

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Samoa

Former Samoan halfback and Te Awamutu Sports Development player Vavao Afemai, Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

10. ISAAC BOSS* – Southern United

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Ireland

Isaac Boss. Photo / Supplied

11. ARMYN SANDERS – Pirongia

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Counties Manukau, Thames Valley, Wairarapa Bush

Pirongia first five-eighth Armyn Sanders runs the ball. Photo / Julie Gibson

12. DWAYNE SWEENEY – Morrinsville

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs, Māori All Blacks

Dwayne Sweeney in his 100th match for Morrinsville Sports during 2020. Photo / Lauran Robinson

13. JOSH GASCOIGNE* – Hautapu

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Netherlands

Netherlands international Josh Gascoigne playing for Hautapu in 2021. Photo / Bodiam Photography

14. SELESITINO RAVUTAUMADA – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Warriors 9s – rugby league

Former Warriors 9s player Selesitino Ravutaumada, is playing for Hamilton Old Boys in 20921. Photo / Alan Lee / Photosport

15. TE MAIRE MARTIN* – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Penrith Panthers, North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Kiwis (all rugby league)

Former Kiwis league player Te Maire Martin (far right), playing for Ōtorohanga. Photo / Lorraine Fox

Other players/coaches of note and their representative teams:

Fraser Tech – D'Angelo Leuila (Auckland), George Dyer (Waikato), Hugo Nankivell (Waikato), Liam Coombes-Fabling (Waikato), Matty Lansdown (Waikato/Māori All Blacks), Rhys Dickinson (Waikato), Valynce Te Whare (Waikato), Peni Iowane (Waikato), Sam Christie (Waikato/Western Force), Daniel Teka - Coach (Waikato), Greg Smith* - Coach (Waikato/Chiefs/Fiji)

Hamilton Marist – Leigh Bristowe (Poverty Bay), Newton Tudreu (Manawatū/Waikato), Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato/Chiefs), Josh Balme (King Country), Quade Tapsell (Poverty Bay), Murray Driver – Coach (Waikato/Wellington/Highlanders), Leon Holden – Coach (Thames Valley)

Hamilton Old Boys – Vance Elliott (Waikato), Sam Cooper (Waikato), Jonty Rae (Northland), Dean Devcich (Marlborough), Xavier Roe (Taranaki/Waikato/Chiefs), Shaun Stevenson (Waikato/North Harbour/Chiefs/Māori All Blacks), Rob Cobb (Waikato/Chiefs), Sosaia Fale (Waikato) Aled de Malmanche* - Coach (Waikato/Chiefs/Junior All Blacks/ Māori All Blacks/All Blacks)

Hautapu – Mosese Dawai (Waikato), Nico Aandewiel (Thames Valley), James Thompson (Waikato), Hamilton Burr (Waikato), Mitch Jacobson (Waikato), Sean Hohneck – Coach (Waikato/Chiefs/Māori All Blacks)

Melville – Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury/Chiefs/Māori All Blacks), Rivez Reihana (Waikato/Northland/Chiefs), Jacob Ale (Waikato), Kylem O'Donnell (Taranaki/Waikato), Carlos Spencer* - Coach (Horowhenua- Kāpiti/Auckland/Blues/Lions/Māori All Blacks), Declan O'Donnell - Player/Coach (Waikato/Taranaki/Chiefs/Blues/Māori All Blacks)

Morrinsville – Ben Bonnar (Thames Valley), Bryce Cowley (Thames Valley), Rupert Elworthy (Mid Canterbury), Tayne Tupaea (King Country), Todd Doolan (East Coast/North Harbour), Lance McIntyre (Thames Valley)

Ōhaupō – Mitch Graham - Coach (Canterbury/Taranaki/Chiefs), Jordan Farrington – Coach (Whanganui)

Ōtorohanga – Ted Tauroa (Waikato/Bay of Plenty/King Country), Joe Perawiti (Waikato/King Country), Murray Iti (Waikato), Solo Korovata (King Country/Waikato/Northland), James Hemara (King Country), Evaan Reihana (King Country), Doug Clapcott (King Country), Dion Pye (King Country), Baven Brown (King Country), Josh Ostern (King Country), Jeremy Iti (King Country), Peter-Lee Ratima – Coach (King Country)

Suburbs – Gareth Williams – Coach (Thames Valley)

Taupiri – Jimmy Piesse – Coach (Thames Valley)

Te Awamutu Sports – Gordon Fullerton (Old Glory DC – Major League Rugby), Gideon Wrampling (Waikato/Chiefs), Jackson Willison - Coach (Waikato/Chiefs/Blues/Māori All Blacks)

United Matamata Sports – Joe Apikotoa (Wellington/Hawke's Bay/Chiefs), Brendon McCullum (Black Caps – Cricket), Alex Thrupp (King Country)

University – Louis Rogers (Waikato), Sekope Lopeti-Moli (Waikato), Paul Hodder – Coach (Waikato)

Someone else who should be included? Let us know! teawamutu.sport@nzme.co.nz



WAIKATO WOMEN'S CLUB RUGBY XV 2021:

1. GRACE HOUPAPA-BARRETT – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs



2. MERANIA PARAONE – Kihikihi

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato

Powerhouse fullback Merania Paraone scores the second of her two tries for Kihikihi. Photo / Grant Johnston

3. TANYA KALOUNIVALE – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs

Chiefs Women's Super Rugby player Tanya Kalounivale. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

4. CHYNA HOHEPA – Kihikihi

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs, Black Ferns Sevens

Captaincy with a capital C. Chyna Hohepa on the charge for Kihikihi against Ōtorohanga, supported by (from left) Merania Paraone, Hannah Gay and Maria Muraahi.

5. MIA ANDERSON – University

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Northland, Waikato

Mia Anderson, Team Inferno headshots ahead of the Red Bull Ignite7. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

6. ASHLEE GABY-SUTHERLAND – Melville

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato



7. EMMA-LEE HETA – Kihikihi

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato

Emma-Lee Heta of the 2020 Waikato Farah Palmer Cup team. Photo / Ramen Media

8. KENNEDY SIMON* – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs, Black Ferns

Blacks Ferns loose forward Kennedy Simon in 2020. Photo / Brett Phibbs / Photosport

9. ARIANA BAYLER – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Chiefs

Waikato's Ariana Bayler. Photo / Jeremy Ward / Photosport

10. KIRIANA NOLAN – Kihikihi

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato



11. CORTEZ TE POU – Hamilton Marist

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay Tui Cortez Te Pou celebrates her try with Sylvia Bockman (left) and Nicolette Adamson. Photo / Ian Cooper

12. RENEE HOLMES* – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Chiefs, Black Ferns

Waikato's Renee Holmes (L) kicks the ball during the Pride vs Waikato Women's match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, 2019. Photo / Marty Melville / Photosport

13. RINA PARAONE – Kihikihi

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: North Harbour, Waikato

Kihikihi's Rina Paraone. Photo / Grant Johnston

14. HANNAH BROUGH – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato

Hannah Brough of Waikato eludes Lucy Jenkins of Canterbury for the try during the Semi-Final of the Farah Palmer Cup in 2017. Photo / John Davidson / Photosport

15. HONEY HIREME-SMILER* – Putāruru

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato, Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens, Kiwi Ferns – rugby league