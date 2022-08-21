Members of Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society playing members of The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society playing Macbeth. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society is proud to present its second production of 2022.

After the success of Tell Me A Story, the focus has shifted to a comic play, directed by David Moore, that is sure to entertain a wide range of audiences.

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society ladies are presenting a startlingly original production of Macbeth as their entry in the local drama competition, which they hope will see them head to the regional finals.

Their fate rests in the hands of judge George Peach (Kerrin Carr), who is on hand to witness most of the performance.

Ably headed by Mrs Reece (Beverley Pullon), the Society navigates numerous obstacles including Hilda Bristow getting lost, producer Mr Plummer's (Ian Wright) frequent stress-related outbursts and Thelma's (Tracy Ellis) dramatic personality clash with the other cast members. The result is a unique production which may well leave Shakespeare, or indeed any playwright, spinning in their grave.

The show appealed to the director as although this is a comedy, the incidents and issues that go on are very real within drama societies.

"So, to create a play within a play that highlights with humour, the ongoing reality of curtains not opening or closing at the right time, props breaking or going missing, cast member remaining on stage or leaving when they shouldn't etc. delivers a global story in jest, of the pressures all societies go through to bring a production to life for the enjoyment of you, the audience member," says Dave.

The cast features a wonderful mix of experienced thespians and relative newcomers.

Talos is pleased to welcome some new faces to the Te Awamutu stage, including Sean Dwyer as Henry and Stef Gibson-Muir as Dawn.

Catherine Wilde (Felicity) and Julie Gray (Minnie) were most recently seen onstage with Tell Me A Story and Tania Omundsen (Kate) comes fresh from Two One Act Plays at the Little Theatre, along with Kerrin.

This is a comedy of errors in a play that goes wrong style with lots of physical and non verbal reactions and larger than life characters.

Even if your entire experience of Shakespeare was 5th form English, there is something for everyone.

Tickets for The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society production of Macbeth are on sale now through iticket.co.nz

Performances run from September 3-17 at The Woolshed Theatre.