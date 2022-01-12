Kihikihi captain Emma-lee Heta scores against Taupiri at Kihikihi Domain. Photo / Arthur Uden

One of Kihikihi Rugby Club's 2021 Waikato Farah Palmer Cup winning women, Emma-lee Heta, is plying her trade in Spain during the offseason.

Heta is in her my eighth consecutive season of rugby after last playing as a kid and is representing Eibar Women's Rugby Club in Spain's premiership.

The club was founded in the late 1970s and has previously boasted the likes of former Springboks women's captain Babalwa Latsha.

"The game is much faster here. The players are very fit, strong, and very passionate about their club but the physicality is not as intense or rough as it is in New Zealand," said 30-year-old loose forward.

"A rugby scout randomly messaged me in November for the opportunity after watching the FPC season and final.

Emma-lee Heta of the Waikato Farah Palmer Cup rugby team. Photo / Ramen Media

"There was supposed to be another player from Bay of Plenty women's team coming here but she pulled out last minute because of the uncertainty of Omicron."

Heta arrived in Spain on December 16 and was told that she would meet the team and then watch them play on the following day.

"But literally one hour before [the game] they came to pick me up and told me I was playing, which I was unprepared for after 36 hours of travel."

Heta and her team travelled to play Rugby Club Majadahonda in Madrid but fell short 49-24 in the last match before the winter break.

"I played 80 minutes and scored two tries on debut which felt so unreal as I never get tries in New Zealand," she said jokingly.

Kihikihi's Emma-lee Heta (ball carrier) scores one of her two tries on debut for Spanish premiership side Eibar Women's Rugby Club. Photo / Supplied

Eibar Women's next hit out comes on January 30 and Heta will stay in Spain until the season finishes in mid-April.

"So far, the highlight has definitely been the food, the beer, and experiencing a different culture in all forms - the good and the bad," said Heta.

"My goals are to hopefully win the comp with my team and put 100 per cent into training as it's literally my job here. To not have to work a 9-5 job and also train has definitely been an eye opener."