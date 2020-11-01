Rugby: The Lachlan Boshier debate

Comment: Many rugby fans are up in arms about the All Blacks not selecting Lachlan Boshier after his form throughout 2020 but with the depth that is New Zealand rugby it is understandable.
It isn't new. The likes of Liam Messam missed out on selection due to Jerome Kaino, Victor Vito, Kieran Read and Adam Thomson competing for the loose forward roles.
Messam's day did come though and he represented New Zealand in 43 tests.
The depth of the loose forwards in New Zealand is probably a lot more so than any other country in the world.
Although we have only five Super Rugby teams, there are at least 68 loose forwards who have previously been selected for Super Rugby squads or higher representative sides.
Mitch Jacobson, Brendon O'Connor and Mateaki Kafatolu went to Japan to play for the Sunwolves this year because they didn't receive a Super Rugby contract in New Zealand.
Below is the crop of loose forward players in New Zealand rugby - several aren't eligible for All Blacks selection but there is still a wide pool.
Taranaki and Canterbury have the most selected for representative sides followed closely by Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Wellington and Bay of Plenty.
In bold are players who have been selected for Super Rugby or higher honours.
NORTHLAND – Tom Robinson, Kara Pryor, Kane Jacobson, Matt Matich, Sam McNamara, Rob Rush, Aorangi Stokes, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra
NORTH HARBOUR – Dillon Hunt, Murphy Taramai, Tate Evans, Lotu Inisi, Ethan Roots, Tamarau McGahan, Tim Sail, Xavier Cowley-Tuioti, Mitchell Ryan
AUCKLAND – Sione Tuipulotu, Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, Blake Gibson, Niko Jones, Adrian Choat, Hoskins Sotutu, Akira Ioane
COUNTIES MANUKAU – Samuel Slade, Kieran Read, Johnathan Kawau, Potu Leavasa Junior, Alamanda Motuga, Dalton Papalii, Viliami Taulani
WAIKATO – Hamilton Burr, Mitch Jacobson, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Adam Thomson, Liam Messam, Hugo Nankivell, Samipeni Finau
BAY OF PLENTY – Mitch Karpik, Sam Dickson, Joe Tupe, Aaron Carroll, Hugh Blake, Joe Johnston, Sam Cane, Zane Kapeli
TARANAKI – Mitchell Crosswell, Mitchell Brown, Lachlan Boshier, Kaylum Boshier, Finn Hoeata, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tom Florence, Scott Barrett
HAWKE'S BAY – Devan Flanders, Gareth Evans, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Brendon O'Connor, Iakopo Mapu, Josh Kaifa, Solomone Funaki
MANAWATŪ – Brayden Iose, Johnny Galloway, TK Howden, Tyler Laubscher, Shamus Hurley-Langton
WELLINGTON – Vaea Fifita, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Caleb Delany, Mateaki Kafatolu
TASMAN – Anton Segner, Hugh Renton, Sione Havili, Shannon Frizell, Cameron Suafoa, Jacob Norris, Taina Fox-Matamua, Ethan Blackadder, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta
CANTERBURY – Tom Christie, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep, Tom Sanders
OTAGO – Nasi Manu, Dylan Nel, James Lentjes, Charles Elton, Slade McDowall, Sione Misiloi, Sean Withy, Samuel Fischli, Christian Leo-Willie
SOUTHLAND – Tony Lamborn, Charles Alaimalo, Glenn Preston, Matt James, Lio Tosi, Raymond Tatafu, Arese Poliko