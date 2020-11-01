Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Te Awamutu Courier

Rugby: The Lachlan Boshier debate

3 minutes to read

Lachlan Boshier in action for Taranaki in October. Photo / Andy Jackson / www.photosport.nz

Jesse Wood
By:

Multimedia journalist writing for the Te Awamutu Courier, Waipā Post and NZME.

Comment: Many rugby fans are up in arms about the All Blacks not selecting Lachlan Boshier after his form throughout 2020 but with the depth that is New Zealand rugby it is understandable.

It isn't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.