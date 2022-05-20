Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports' first five-eighth Taha Kemara. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Six Te Awamutu Sports player will head to Taupō next week to compete in the second edition of the Bunnings Warehouse Super Rugby Under-20 tournament.

The tournament will run from May 22-28 at Owen Delany Park where the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders will be joined by a New Zealand Barbarians selection for three match days, all broadcast live and exclusive on Sky.

First five-eighth Taha Kemara, midfield back Austin Anderson, outside back Cody Nordstrom and loose forward Malachi Wrampling-Alec will all kit up for the Chiefs Under-20 while hooker Sean Ralph and outside back Westyn Cobb have been named for the Barbarians Under-21 side.

"I am absolutely proud of our young men being selected for higher honours. Our goal is to be a club that can help guide and elevate all our players into the next level," says Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church.

"I couldn't tell you the last time our club has had representation like this, it is great for our game in our small town. I know these young men will represent us and our club with pride!"

Watching on will be former Highlanders lock and newly appointed New Zealand Under-20 coach Tom Donnelly, who will guide the team during three matches against Australia, Fiji, and Argentina this July.

The New Zealand Under-20 coaching staff will be assessing the form of 162 talented players across the six, 27-man squads at the Bunnings Warehouse Super Rugby Under-20s tournament.

Donnelly said it was an honour to be coaching the New Zealand Under-20 team.

"For many of these players, they are on the cusp of a professional career, whether that's playing DHL Super Rugby Pacific or, for some, taking another step toward their ultimate goal of representing the All Blacks. It's a special time for these players and for us as coaches," he says.

"There is an incredible pool of talent out there in Aotearoa and I look forward to seeing them put their best foot forward in Taupō."

NZR high performance player development manager Matt Sexton said the tournament was a vital part of NZR's player pathway.

"This week will expose players, coaches and managers to a high-performance environment and has been designed to accelerate their development on and off the field. We have seen that with 16 players from last year's tournament taking the field during the 2022 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season," says Sexton.

"It is also a key week for Tom and his selectors to identify players for their New Zealand Under-20s squad and we are delighted to have the Barbarians involved again during what we expect will be an intense, entertaining and competitive week of rugby."

The Barbarians will be coached by former Manu Samoa and current North Harbour Bunnings NPC coach Steve Jackson with assistance from Mark Hooper and Kenny Addison.

"With our selections, we are again pleased to provide a great opportunity for players on the fringe of higher honours to show their skills and push their claims for the NZ U20s," says New Zealand Barbarian Rugby Club president Bernie Allen.

"It is pleasing that we have some Heartland players involved which accords with a key aim of the Barbarians, which is to help grow grassroots rugby. The team is under a strong coaching squad led by Steve Jackson who has Super Rugby and international coaching experience. I am sure it will be a memorable week for all involved."

The New Zealand Bunnings Warehouse Super Rugby Under-20 Draw is:

Sunday, May 22: 11am Blues v Hurricanes; 1pm Barbarians v Highlanders; 3pm Chiefs v Crusaders.

Wednesday, May 25: 11am Barbarians v Crusaders; 1pm Chiefs v Hurricanes; 3pm Blues v Highlanders.

Saturday, May 28: 11am Blues v Crusaders; 1pm Barbarians v Hurricanes; 3pm Chiefs v Highlanders.