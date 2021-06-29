Chyna Hohepa charges towards one of her four tries for KIhikihi in Saturday's Gallagher Cup final. Photos / Arthur Uden

Chyna Hohepa led from the front in Kihikihi Women's 31-15 win over Hamilton Marist in Saturday's Gallagher Cup rugby final at Kihikihi Domain.

The Kihikihi co-coach and captain crossed the try-line four times inside 30 minutes as the home team's early dominance was translated into a 31-point lead that blew the visitors' chances to oblivion before halftime.

Hohepa produced an attacking masterclass, displaying many of the skills that saw her first selected as a Black Ferns representative during the World Sevens Series in 2012.

Her outstanding combination of decisiveness and elusiveness made her a constant handful for Marist.

Playing at No.8, Hohepa turned on "outside back pace" to score the most spectacular of her four tries from long range.

She showed amazing versatility and claimed plenty of lineout ball for her team as well as tackling her heart out.

Sara-Jane Urquhart carries the ball strongly in the win over Marist, supported by fellow prop Tangavere Maunga-Heke.

At one Marist lineout throw, Hohepa hung in the sky so long with the help of her lifters that the mesmerised opposing hooker was penalised for failing to throw the ball in.

Centre Janaya King scored Kihikihi's other try and first five Kiriana Nolan added three conversions for the dominant lead.

Brilliant interplay between backs and forwards featured in all five tries. Marist's defence was stretched out wide through skilful ball transfer and in close by hard-charging home team runners.

Kihikihi may have dominated the first half, but the second half definitely belonged to Marist, with the visitors running in three tries.

It was Kihikihi's day, however, and they collected the Gallagher Cup and winners' medals.

Prop Sara-Jane Urquhart produced plenty of typical bruising charges, while flanker Emma-lee Heta worked tirelessly with numerous big hits and turnovers.

Other players to stand out were fullback Atareipounamu Crown, with her excellent defensive efforts, and first-five Nolan, who directed the backline with aplomb.

Hohepa was a reluctant recipient of the Kia Kaha Electrical player of the day award.

Manager Selina Heke says she had to insist that Hohepa accept the award.

"Chyna always puts everyone else first and she is never willing to accept the recognition she deserves for everything she does for the team and club on and off the field. She is a true leader and mentor to our young ones and new players," says Heke.

"Chyna played the game of her life and her passion definitely stood out in the final."

Heke also acknowledged Kihikihi's other sponsors Puatala, Powerchill, Focused Physio and Sun Shade Specialists for their support this season.

"The team wants to thank all the club's supporters and everyone else who turned out to watch Saturday's final."